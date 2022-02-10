Panthers remain undefeated in GRFU 10s League

Latest update February 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Panthers Rugby Club remained undefeated after two rounds have been completed in the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 10s League.
Over the weekend, inclement weather plagued the Rugby Playfield in the National Park but that did not stop the league’s proceedings. An unsurprisingly wet pitch was not enough to impede the Rondel McArthur-led side’s good start.
Panthers, faced the more experienced Caribs/Hornets combined outfit that was led by national 7’s captain, Jamal Angus, and prevailed 27 – 19 in the feature match on Saturday.
McArthur credited the team’s victory to the younger players on the squad and being able to hold their composure while under pressure.
The Panthers were actually trailing for the majority of the encounter but being able to readily assess the situation and apply pressure in their own right made them secure late tries to prevail.
The skipper added that one of the club’s major goals is to remain undefeated for the entire year. According to McArthur, that determination also attributed to the win.
Meanwhile, in the clash of the lawmen, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were apparently too evenly matched since the side battled to a 15-15 stalemate.
On Saturday the tournament continues with the third set of matches at the same venue as the combined unit faces the GPF and the GDF going head to head with the tournament leader, Panthers.
Feb 10, 2022Windward Volcanoes hold on to post challenging score vs Guyana Harpy Eagles Kaieteur News – CWI – At Queen’s Park Oval: Windward Islands Volcanoes chose to bat against Guyana Harpy...
Feb 10, 2022
Feb 10, 2022
Feb 10, 2022
Feb 10, 2022
Feb 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – The daughter of David DeCaires, the founder of the Stabroek News recently wrote that Guyana is not... more
Kaieteur News – Did Forbes Burnham err when he nationalised the commanding heights of the economy and removed foreign... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]