Panthers remain undefeated in GRFU 10s League

Kaieteur News – The Panthers Rugby Club remained undefeated after two rounds have been completed in the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 10s League.

Over the weekend, inclement weather plagued the Rugby Playfield in the National Park but that did not stop the league’s proceedings. An unsurprisingly wet pitch was not enough to impede the Rondel McArthur-led side’s good start.

Panthers, faced the more experienced Caribs/Hornets combined outfit that was led by national 7’s captain, Jamal Angus, and prevailed 27 – 19 in the feature match on Saturday.

McArthur credited the team’s victory to the younger players on the squad and being able to hold their composure while under pressure.

The Panthers were actually trailing for the majority of the encounter but being able to readily assess the situation and apply pressure in their own right made them secure late tries to prevail.

The skipper added that one of the club’s major goals is to remain undefeated for the entire year. According to McArthur, that determination also attributed to the win.

Meanwhile, in the clash of the lawmen, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were apparently too evenly matched since the side battled to a 15-15 stalemate.

On Saturday the tournament continues with the third set of matches at the same venue as the combined unit faces the GPF and the GDF going head to head with the tournament leader, Panthers.