Latest update February 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical condition after car accident

Feb 09, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News –Olympian Chelsea Edghill and National Volleyball player Kristoff Shepperd are among three persons injured in an accident between a car and a lorry on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown on Monday night.

The vehicle the athletes were in.

According to the report from Police Headquarters, Shepperd, 22, was behind the wheel of PPP 6198 while Edghill, and Nickasie Lewis, were

The Truck that Shepperd collided with.

occupants.
The driver of the lorry (GWW 3741), 31-year-old Omkar Pertab told police he was heading north on the western side of Mandela Avenue while the car was heading east on the northern side of Homestretch Avenue.
It is alleged that as the two vehicles approached the intersection, Shepperd attempted to negotiate a right turn onto Mandela Avenue and ended up in the path of the lorry.
“As a result, the front right-side portion of the motor lorry collided with the right-side portion of the motorcar. Due to the collision, both vehicles were damaged,” the Police Force noted.
The occupants of the car were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention; Edghill and Lewis were treated for minor abrasions and sent away while Shepperd was admitted in a serious condition.
Police said he suffered severe head injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry passed a breathalyzer test; he was served with a notice of intended prosecution.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical condition after car accident

National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical condition after car...

Feb 09, 2022

Kaieteur News –Olympian Chelsea Edghill and National Volleyball player Kristoff Shepperd are among three persons injured in an accident between a car and a lorry on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown...
Read More
Wong and Van Lange receive 1-year sponsorship from Beacon Café

Wong and Van Lange receive 1-year sponsorship...

Feb 09, 2022

Sports Gear for Chesney Corentyne residents

Sports Gear for Chesney Corentyne residents

Feb 09, 2022

GCB saddened at passing of stalwart Cricket Administrator Jerry Permaul

GCB saddened at passing of stalwart Cricket...

Feb 09, 2022

Krishna Arjune bats for Guyana Harpy Eagles as 4-day tourney bowls off today

Krishna Arjune bats for Guyana Harpy Eagles as...

Feb 09, 2022

Ramdhani siblings place in ACAC Interlock#2

Ramdhani siblings place in ACAC Interlock#2

Feb 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The source of the confusion

    The parliamentary representatives of the APNU+AFC do not represent half of the country. Neither do the parliamentary representatives... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]