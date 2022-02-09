National Volleyball Player Shepperd in critical condition after car accident

Kaieteur News –Olympian Chelsea Edghill and National Volleyball player Kristoff Shepperd are among three persons injured in an accident between a car and a lorry on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown on Monday night.

According to the report from Police Headquarters, Shepperd, 22, was behind the wheel of PPP 6198 while Edghill, and Nickasie Lewis, were

occupants.

The driver of the lorry (GWW 3741), 31-year-old Omkar Pertab told police he was heading north on the western side of Mandela Avenue while the car was heading east on the northern side of Homestretch Avenue.

It is alleged that as the two vehicles approached the intersection, Shepperd attempted to negotiate a right turn onto Mandela Avenue and ended up in the path of the lorry.

“As a result, the front right-side portion of the motor lorry collided with the right-side portion of the motorcar. Due to the collision, both vehicles were damaged,” the Police Force noted.

The occupants of the car were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention; Edghill and Lewis were treated for minor abrasions and sent away while Shepperd was admitted in a serious condition.

Police said he suffered severe head injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry passed a breathalyzer test; he was served with a notice of intended prosecution.