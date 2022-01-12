Tarson looking to achieve new heights in new season

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Berbician Hardat Tarson will be looking to achieve new heights when the new powerlifting season commences. Tarson of Hardcore Barbell gym of Rosignol, West Berbice was crowned overall champion at the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation Senior Championship which was held in December last.

Tarson had a total lift of 762.5kg including a squat of 287.5kg, bench press of 175.0kg and a deadlift of 300kg at the competition.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport Tarson said he is working hard in order to achieve his goals in the new season. “I am always confident because I train hard and I want to set records and to do well for my country once I am given the opportunity,” he added.

He feels that proper and prior preparation is the key when heading into a championship and showered praises on Almighty God for his performance. “The training is tough, but I relish the challenges and am looking forward to the next competition,” he said.

Tarson also credited his coach Farouk Abdool who has been an inspiration.

Meanwhile, Abdool said Tarson is an exciting athlete and he can go places once he continues to put in the works. He stated that Tarson is a disciplined individual and has what it takes to dominate the sport for quiet sometime. Abdool pointed out that despite Tarson’s job being taxing, he would train hard in the gym and this is really exciting to see from an athlete.

Meanwhile, Abdool is currently preparing athletes for the upcoming novice competition.

Abdool explained that due to the short notice he received he had to limit the programme. “Most programmes run for 12 weeks and I would have liked to be given a longer notice so that athletes can peak at the right time,” he stated.

Abdool said he is somewhat disappointed with not being able to prepare the athletes sufficiently. “The training is tough and we prefer adequate notice so we can design our programme to suit and get the best out of our athletes,” he said.

The novice competition is set for February 13.