Latest update December 4th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

DeSinco lends support to Buxton youths

Dec 04, 2021 Sports

Donates books and stationery to area museum…

Kaieteur News – Frank DeAfreu, Chairman of the DeSinco Limited Company, is no stranger to Guyanese, especially sportsmen and women and youngsters pursuing their dreams. He and his company have helped many athletes, sports clubs and organisations over the years and are still continuing that trend.

Mr. Frank DeAbreu (left) of DeSinco presents the items to the two President’s College recipients at the Buxton/Friendship Museum.

On December 1st, Mr. DeAbreu made a donation of several educational books and stationery to the Buxton/Friendship Museum on the East Coast of Demerara and also two recipients of the President’s College School who are in fifth form.
DeSinco and its partners around the country have noted the importance of literacy in society had is lending support to children’s reading interest. The company is committed to children’s education and will continue to sponsor children who cannot afford to sit their CSEC exams, a release informed.
A special thank you has been extended to Mr. Harry Persaud, a Headmaster who has been instrumental in this venture.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 04, 2021

Roulette stay unbeaten in women’s division… Kaieteur News – The battle between the two undefeated ladies’ sides was a spirited and intense affair. The GBTI GCC Roulettes and GCC...
Read More
Fitness Express signs up to boost GFF preparations for year-end tournaments

Fitness Express signs up to boost GFF...

Dec 04, 2021

DeSinco lends support to Buxton youths

DeSinco lends support to Buxton youths

Dec 04, 2021

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 03, 2021

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

Dec 03, 2021

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Dec 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]