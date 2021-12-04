DeSinco lends support to Buxton youths

Donates books and stationery to area museum…

Kaieteur News – Frank DeAfreu, Chairman of the DeSinco Limited Company, is no stranger to Guyanese, especially sportsmen and women and youngsters pursuing their dreams. He and his company have helped many athletes, sports clubs and organisations over the years and are still continuing that trend.

On December 1st, Mr. DeAbreu made a donation of several educational books and stationery to the Buxton/Friendship Museum on the East Coast of Demerara and also two recipients of the President’s College School who are in fifth form.

DeSinco and its partners around the country have noted the importance of literacy in society had is lending support to children’s reading interest. The company is committed to children’s education and will continue to sponsor children who cannot afford to sit their CSEC exams, a release informed.

A special thank you has been extended to Mr. Harry Persaud, a Headmaster who has been instrumental in this venture.