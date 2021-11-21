Man, 77, is latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update November 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2021 News
-89 new cases recorded
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s latest COVID-19 death fatality is that of a 77-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) who was partially vaccinated.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported yesterday that the man died on November 19, 2021. His death has brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 972.
Meanwhile, the MOH reported that a total of 89 individuals became infected with the virus over a 24-hour period. These new cases were recorded in Region One which has four new cases, Region Two with six cases, Region Three with five new cases, Region Four with 34 cases, Region Five with two cases, Region Six with 29 cases, Region Seven with two cases, Region Eight with one case and Region Nine and 10 with three cases each.
There are also 11 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 65 people in institutional isolation, two in institutional quarantine and 1,844 in home isolation.
Importantly, a total of 34,381 people have recovered after they were infected with COVID-19.
Nov 21, 2021Kaieteur News – Today, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will host the 2021 South American 10K Road Race with more than 40 Guyanese athletes and an unverified number of overseas...
Nov 21, 2021
Nov 21, 2021
Nov 20, 2021
Nov 20, 2021
Nov 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I ran into an old friend, Jacob Rambarran, in the supermarket recently who I seldom see. Jacob is the... more
Kaieteur News – The people of Guyana are behaving as if the country is drowning in oil wealth. The fact is that since... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]