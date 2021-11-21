Man, 77, is latest COVID-19 fatality

-89 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s latest COVID-19 death fatality is that of a 77-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) who was partially vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported yesterday that the man died on November 19, 2021. His death has brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 972.

Meanwhile, the MOH reported that a total of 89 individuals became infected with the virus over a 24-hour period. These new cases were recorded in Region One which has four new cases, Region Two with six cases, Region Three with five new cases, Region Four with 34 cases, Region Five with two cases, Region Six with 29 cases, Region Seven with two cases, Region Eight with one case and Region Nine and 10 with three cases each.

There are also 11 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 65 people in institutional isolation, two in institutional quarantine and 1,844 in home isolation.

Importantly, a total of 34,381 people have recovered after they were infected with COVID-19.