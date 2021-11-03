Latest update November 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Missing is 23-year-old Mackeda Giddings of Continental Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
If anyone has seen her or knows where she is, kindly make contact with telephone numbers, 653-5721, 691-3246 or the nearest police station.
Giddings was last seen sporting a cornrow hairstyle and wearing a brown top, a pair of dark navy jeans and carrying a multicolored stripe purse.
