Boy, 4, among six new COVID-19 deaths in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that a four-year-old boy is among the six persons who died of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 857.

According to the Health Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of five unvaccinated person and another, who was fully vaccinated that all died on Wednesday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The fatalities are that of two females, a 56-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 38-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and that of four males, a 73-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 79-year-old from Region Four, a 68-year-old from Region Six and the four-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini).

Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported that within the last 24 hours, they recorded 159 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,132.

Presently, there are 32 patients, who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 126 persons in institutional isolation, 3,613 in home isolation and 23 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 29,504 persons have recovered from the virus.

