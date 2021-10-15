Boy, 4, among six new COVID-19 deaths in Guyana

Latest update October 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that a four-year-old boy is among the six persons who died of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 857.
According to the Health Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of five unvaccinated person and another, who was fully vaccinated that all died on Wednesday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The fatalities are that of two females, a 56-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 38-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and that of four males, a 73-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 79-year-old from Region Four, a 68-year-old from Region Six and the four-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini).
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported that within the last 24 hours, they recorded 159 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,132.
Presently, there are 32 patients, who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 126 persons in institutional isolation, 3,613 in home isolation and 23 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 29,504 persons have recovered from the virus.
Oct 15, 2021Vipers emerged victorious in the Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball competition which concluded recently at Zorg on the Essequibo Coast. Vipers defeated Golden Fleece by 27 runs in the final. Vipers...
Oct 15, 2021
Oct 15, 2021
Oct 15, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – No matter how much you love Guyana, you are compelled to accept the disturbingly negative traits of... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C is once again up to its old tricks – slinging innuendos and accusations against anyone... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]