GuyWillShip records over 500 subscribers for latest online tracking service

Kaieteur News – Even though it is set to be launched on Thursday, GuyWillShip has already recorded a total of 544 subscribers for “Track It”, its latest online solution that enables customer to successfully monitor their shipped packages to friends and loved ones.

Making this disclosure during a recent interview with Kaieteur News was GuyWillShip’s Managing Director, Syreeta Welcome-Sancho. The astute businesswoman was keen to share that the website is one of the company’s latest innovative features which ensure customers can monitor the progress of their shipped packages and complements existing services.

The Managing Director intimated that the idea for the website was proffered by one of its loyal customers last year August as he recognized that the company is in a favourable position to be the leading choice for customers. In acknowledgement of the validity of this observation, the GuyWillShip team which consists of Welcome –Sancho, Gavin Welcome, Alicia Welcome, Maurice John Jnr., and Lescil Munroe., sprung into action to develop a one-of-a-kind online solution.

The Managing Director said, “What Track It will do is follow your package from the moment it enters our warehouse to the time of arrival here. With the website you can sign up for tracking via a simple process and the website sends you an email to confirm your password then you’re good to go. The website can be found by entering: www.track.guywillship.com.”

She added, “Since developing it, we have been encouraging our customers to sign up and they are already experiencing a new level of comfort in being able to track their packages. We already have 544 subscribers on our site as of Friday last, so we are happy with the initial response even before launching.”

The Managing Director expressed her satisfaction with the online solution while adding that it demonstrates the company’s commitment to improving its services and ensuring greater levels of transparency and accountability.

With dynamic leadership in a growing economy, GuyWillShip has been offering a pioneering experience, integrity and modern efficiencies in logistics operation to the shipping industry. It is a company that prides itself on customer services.

Furthermore, GuyWillShip is a licensed Custom House Brokerage Service and Freight Forwarder that provides cargo clearance inclusive of deconsolidation, Custom Brokerage, distribution, inland transportation logistics, customer services and representation, facilitating door to door and door to port deliveries. It also does freight estimates, packing and crating, inland transportation, arranging international transportation, and securing destination services for clearance and delivery covering air and sea freight.

Kaieteur News previously reported that GuyWillShip has been operating in Guyana since 1988. Initially the company provided custom brokerage services for DHL Express and expanded into cargo logistics under the trading name Williams Shipping. The company has now expanded its services to other Caribbean and international markets.

GuyWillShip also provides agency services for Tradespan Cargo and Sydney Reliable out of Canada, Caribbean International Shipping of Atlanta, Caribtrans out of Miami and Alphonso Shipping out of BVI.