Family seeking financial assistance for 9-year-old daughter to undergo $1.9M eye surgery in T&T

Kaieteur News – A nine-year-old girl, Sophia Kerr, who is a student at the St. Gabriel Primary School, is currently unable to attend her online class sessions due to losing her sight, which she had experienced over a week ago.

During an online class on September 20, Sophia realised she could no longer see anything and rushed to her father to tell him what transpired. Her dad, Oliver Kerr, then took her to the Woodlands Hospital where she was examined by a doctor.

While there, Oliver was told that his daughter is suffering from a condition known as retinal detachment, a genetic condition, one that both he and his son are also suffering from. Prior to this, Sophia was involved in an incident about two years ago where she was hit under the eyes with a wood by another student and was taken to an eye doctor and it was identified that she has weak muscles in her eyes and she was given a glasses to assist with the problem.

“I can see from a far distance but a little blurry, when I am in the dark, I see blurry but when in light, I see a bit more clear,” little Sophia told Kaieteur News. She has completely lost sight in her right eye but has retained a little vision in her left.

Sophia is scheduled for an emergency surgery in Trinidad and Tobago at the Caribbean Vitreous and Retina Surgery Ltd. The $1.9M operation is advised to begin as soon as possible so that Sophia would be set to resume her education shortly after her surgery is complete.

The Ministry of Health has only made arrangements to cover a fraction of the expenses which is the cost for the surgery to her left eye. The remaining is quite challenging for the family to acquire. Any assistance from the public would be highly appreciated. Mr. Oliver Kerr can be contacted on +592-667-6292 or +592-642-7778.