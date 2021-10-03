Fire flattens Brickdam Police Station

– Vehicles, records, equipment destroyed

Kaieteur News – A devastating fire yesterday has flattened the Brickdam Police Station and another business place close by on Hadfield Street. Apart from the rubbles that it left behind, the fire destroyed vehicles, office equipment and records.

According to the Guyana Police Force the fire reportedly began around 11:06Hrs in the upper part of an eastern building and spread to several other buildings in the compound.

On the scene Kaieteur News was told that the building in which the fire began is situated close to the lock-ups. One of the officers who were there at the time recalled seeing thick smoke emanating from that part of the police station.

An alarm was raised and contact was made with the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). Within minutes, Kaieteur News was told, the flames began to spread. All prisoners from the lock-ups and occupants of the building were all safely evacuated from the building as they awaited the arrival of the GFS.

When Kaieteur News arrived, it was a scene of total chaos as ranks stationed there tried to save documents. Others were seen fetching out weapons, ammunition and office equipment.

One rank had even fainted as others rushed to save vehicles in the compound. Ranks recalled that one man whose Toyota Raum was parked in the compound ran in to save his vehicle. They recalled him pleading with fire fighters to assist him.

“He tell them ‘Please wet meh vehicle, nuh, suh I could bring it out’”.

The blaze was too much, and ranks recalled that as he ran into the compound to save the vehicle they were forced to pull him back. He was left with no other choice but to watch as the fire damaged his vehicle.

A rank who was lucky to save his car said it was the first time in his life that he had run so fast. He recalled that when he entered his car it was not starting and he began to panic. Luckily, he said, it eventually started and he was able to drive it out of the compound.

GPF stated that a few police vehicles were slightly damaged, while a number of privately owned ones that were detained in relation to matters under investigation have been destroyed or damaged.

Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, told reporters at the scene that ranks were able to save some of the records, some equipment, along with weapons and ammunitions.

Many ranks were seen breaking the walls and fences in order to fetch out whatever they can. Some were also seen throwing out riot shields, documents and other office equipment, including monitors, key boards and other parts of computer systems. They were even successful in moving out a generator from the burning building. The force stated that some of them even received minor injuries while trying to save records and equipment.

Those injuries were minor cuts and bruises they received to their hands and faces and were attended and dressed at the scene by paramedics who were on standby with ambulances.

Paramedics were also seen attending to firefighters who were exhausted by the heat of the blaze.

The fire lasted hours and was eventually extinguished by fire fighters around 14:00Hrs.

All of the buildings in the compound were completely destroyed with the exception of the lock-ups, the impact base and the barracks. Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn who braved the heat to inspect the damage, told reporters that the fire is a major set-back for the force.

Former Home Affairs Minister, Clement Rohee had also expressed in a Facebook post that he is deeply saddened by the destruction by fire of the Brickdam Police Station. He said that it is another building designed by Cesar Castellani went up in flames.

“This is probably the most serious damage done to an important and strategic asset of the GPF in recent history,” Rohee stated.

He added too that many records of firearm licences, court documents, files belonging to the CID, narcotics, and Traffic departments relative to Police ‘A’ Division might have been lost in the fire. There were other government ministers who visited the scene to inspect the damage.

The force has since stated that, while investigations into the fire are ongoing, efforts are being made to relocate the affected offices and ranks. I the meantime, temporary police offices have been established at the St. Stanislaus College to deal with reports and other police related matters.