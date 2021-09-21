Nandu and Thorne return home after invaluable exposure with WI U19s in England

Kaieteur News – Guyanese Under-19 players, Matthew Nandu and Isai Thorne returned home on Sunday last after participating in the just-concluded West Indies tour of England. The two players proudly touched down on home soil after impressive performances.

Although West Indies won only two of six matches in the Youth ODI series, both players made noteworthy contributions to the Caribbean side’s challenging efforts. Nandu finished on a high by registering consecutive half centuries in two of the five matches he played. In his penultimate match, Nandu stroked 51, then in the final match followed up with a superb knock of 80 and bowling returns of 2 for 35 as West Indies won their second match of the series to restore some regional pride.

Young fast bowling sensation Isai Thorne was also impressive. At the tender age of 16, he demonstrated the ability, skill and mental tenacity to become an outstanding West Indies fast bowler.

Evidently, Thorne received the full confidence of his Captain and Coach by twice being given the opportunity to bowl the total allotment of overs for a bowler. In two of the four matches he played, Thorne grabbed three wickets to finish the series with 8 wickets and leave a buzz of high expectations.

The members of the GCB expect that the unwavering commitment of Nandu and Thorne coupled with their ability and skill will make them forces to be reckoned with in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 and beyond.

The GCB will continue to provide the necessary support to these two and other players to ensure their competitive readiness for the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.