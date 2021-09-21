Latest update September 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nandu and Thorne return home after invaluable exposure with WI U19s in England

Sep 21, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyanese Under-19 players, Matthew Nandu and Isai Thorne returned home on Sunday last after participating in the just-concluded West Indies tour of England. The two players proudly touched down on home soil after impressive performances.

Isai Thorne

Although West Indies won only two of six matches in the Youth ODI series, both players made noteworthy contributions to the Caribbean side’s challenging efforts. Nandu finished on a high by registering consecutive half centuries in two of the five matches he played. In his penultimate match, Nandu stroked 51, then in the final match followed up with a superb knock of 80 and bowling returns of 2 for 35 as West Indies won their second match of the series to restore some regional pride.
Young fast bowling sensation Isai Thorne was also impressive. At the tender age of 16, he demonstrated the ability, skill and mental tenacity to become an outstanding West Indies fast bowler.

Matthew Nandu

Evidently, Thorne received the full confidence of his Captain and Coach by twice being given the opportunity to bowl the total allotment of overs for a bowler. In two of the four matches he played, Thorne grabbed three wickets to finish the series with 8 wickets and leave a buzz of high expectations.
The members of the GCB expect that the unwavering commitment of Nandu and Thorne coupled with their ability and skill will make them forces to be reckoned with in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 and beyond.
The GCB will continue to provide the necessary support to these two and other players to ensure their competitive readiness for the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Nandu and Thorne return home after invaluable exposure with WI U19s in England

Nandu and Thorne return home after invaluable exposure with WI U19s...

Sep 21, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyanese Under-19 players, Matthew Nandu and Isai Thorne returned home on Sunday last after participating in the just-concluded West Indies tour of England. The two players...
Read More
Local Chess ladies perform well at BCF all female tourney

Local Chess ladies perform well at BCF all female...

Sep 21, 2021

Guyana & WS United Track specialist James Joseph signs off with Team Sprint gold

Guyana & WS United Track specialist James...

Sep 21, 2021

Hemraj feels bowlers had an ‘one-off’ day in CPL Semis

Hemraj feels bowlers had an ‘one-off’ day in...

Sep 21, 2021

EBFA / ATC receive support from FreshCo Supermarket & Pure AQUA

EBFA / ATC receive support from FreshCo...

Sep 20, 2021

Walter Grant Stuart wins Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race

Walter Grant Stuart wins Victor Macedo Memorial...

Sep 20, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]