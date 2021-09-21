Nandu and Thorne return home after invaluable exposure with WI U19s in England

Latest update September 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyanese Under-19 players, Matthew Nandu and Isai Thorne returned home on Sunday last after participating in the just-concluded West Indies tour of England. The two players proudly touched down on home soil after impressive performances.
Although West Indies won only two of six matches in the Youth ODI series, both players made noteworthy contributions to the Caribbean side’s challenging efforts. Nandu finished on a high by registering consecutive half centuries in two of the five matches he played. In his penultimate match, Nandu stroked 51, then in the final match followed up with a superb knock of 80 and bowling returns of 2 for 35 as West Indies won their second match of the series to restore some regional pride.
Young fast bowling sensation Isai Thorne was also impressive. At the tender age of 16, he demonstrated the ability, skill and mental tenacity to become an outstanding West Indies fast bowler.
Evidently, Thorne received the full confidence of his Captain and Coach by twice being given the opportunity to bowl the total allotment of overs for a bowler. In two of the four matches he played, Thorne grabbed three wickets to finish the series with 8 wickets and leave a buzz of high expectations.
The members of the GCB expect that the unwavering commitment of Nandu and Thorne coupled with their ability and skill will make them forces to be reckoned with in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 and beyond.
The GCB will continue to provide the necessary support to these two and other players to ensure their competitive readiness for the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.
Sep 21, 2021Kaieteur News – Guyanese Under-19 players, Matthew Nandu and Isai Thorne returned home on Sunday last after participating in the just-concluded West Indies tour of England. The two players...
Sep 21, 2021
Sep 21, 2021
Sep 21, 2021
Sep 20, 2021
Sep 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – One of the most painful ironies of civilization, is that the ordinary folks want to be ruled by educated... more
Kaieteur News – In less than six weeks, the number of active COVID-19 coronavirus cases has increased five times. It... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]