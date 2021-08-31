Fast bowlers disappointing says GAW Manager Hetty’s responsibility as VC is showing in his batting

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – After three matches in the ninth edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League three Guyanese occupy the top three batting spots.

However, the leading run-scorer with 125 runs at an average of 62.50, is former Guyana Amazon Warriors (GWA) all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford playing in his debut season for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots who have won all three of their matches including twice against the GWA.

The other two are former GWA captain, Pakistani Mohammed Hafeez (116 runs Ave 58.00) and GAW’s Vice Captain Shimron Hetymer (110 runs Ave 36.66), while no other batsman has 100 runs.

Chanderpaul Hemraj with 66 runs from three innings is the only other GAW’s batsman with 50 runs so far.

Afghanistan and GAW’s leg-spinner Imran Tahir is fourth on the Wicket-takers list with 5 scalps at an economy rate of 5.83 and just one wicket less than the top three bowlers.

Pacers Romario Shepherd (3-15 from 3 overs), Oden Smith (3-57 from 8.2) and Naveen Ul-Haq (3-113 from 11) are the other GAW bowlers with more than one wicket.

The GAW, with two losses from three games and have just two points, have managed scores 166-3, 146-8 & 142-7 off their 20 overs respectively, while the Dwayne Bravo led Patriots, is the only unbeaten team with six points from three games.

According to Omar Khan, who is the longest serving Manager and has been with the GAW since the tournament was inaugurated in 2013, the team has settled in well in St Kitts.

“As you know bubble life is not easy but as professionals representing Guyana we are committed to doing well under the circumstances,” informed Khan yesterday.

The Guyanese franchise has lost both of their games against the Patriots after defeating four-times Champions Trinbago Knight Riders.

And Khan says the GAW is placed fourth behind Patriots, Jamaica Tallawahs and TKR, because of the inconsistent performances of the team thus far.

In their three matches GWA has not managed a single half-century opening stand with the 47 between Hafeez and Hemraj being their best effort.

“It is a concern (the opening partnerships) but we are confident that Hemraj will give us a big score soon. He is looking good and just got to carry on,” Khan said confidently.

Although Romario Shepherd has 3-15 from three overs at an economy of 5.00, Nial Smith conceded 55 runs from his four overs in his CPL debut, while Ul Haq has given away 113 runs from his 11 overs.

“The faster bowlers have been disappointing. Too much inconsistent in lines and lengths. The Coaching staff will continue to work on getting this right. The spinners Tahir, Hafeez and Nedd has been good,” informed the Trinidadian Manager.

Khan said he is pleased with Hetymer’s batting.

“He has taken responsibility as the vice-captain and his batting is showing this,” Khan added.

Khan believes that the GAW, who have reached five of eight finals but is yet to win a title, will need to do the right things more consistently if they are to get their title hopes back on track.

“The weather here is hot and sunny. We have played all day matches so far and it’s pretty humid and hot. The ground conditions are good.

We are proud to represent Guyana and we need the positive support of all our fans,” concluded Khan.

After a rest day yesterday, the tournament resumes today with St Lucia King playing TKR from 10:00AM before defending champions Barbados Royals face-off with the Tallawahs in the evening game.

The Nicholas Pooran GAW play their next game tomorrow when they battle TKR at 10:00AM before facing St Lucia Kings on Thursday from 10:00 AM.

The GAW then oppose the Barbados Royalson Saturday from 2:30 PM.

After a two-day break GAW will come up against the Royals on Tuesday September 7 in their first night game which starts at 7:00 PM.

The final is scheduled for September 15, two days before the resumption of the IPL.