Fempower overcome Vanskinamites in circle tennis fixture

August 12th, 2021
Aug 12, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Fempower of Pomona defeated a youthful Vanskinamites of Zorg by five wickets in a circle tennis fixture which was contested on Sunday last at Zorg Beach, Essequibo Coast.
Vanskinamites batted first and posted 216-16 off their allocation of 120 balls. Melissa Mohamed struck 55, while Omadevi Goberdhan made 46, Sarika Goberdhan 40 and Ashley Mohamed 36.
Amrita Laltoo, Amanda Persaud, Meera Sankar, Choreesa Persaud and Kim Takeram picked up two wickets apiece.
Fempower responded with 217-13 off 108 balls. Captain Meera Sankar scored 51 and Maribel Pearson made 37, Kim Tekaram got 26, Sonie Mahesh and Shellon Fiedtkou got 20 each.
Omadevi Goberdhan, Sarika Goberdhan and Shivana Smith took two wickets each. Both teams consisted of 18 players.
Trophies were provided by the Regional Democratic Council.
