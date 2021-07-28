Beauty and power showcased at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

– Seven ladies from Essequibo and Demerara entertains

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – While not a huge spectator sport, powerlifting continues to bring out an encouraging number of female athletes over the past years. On Sunday last it was no different as seven (7) beauties took to the platform to showcase their strength at the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Intermediate and Masters Championships.

Held at a venue which is more or less the headquarters for the sport, Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium, the event was sponsored by the Pele Alumni (USA based), Fitness Express Kares Engineering, Kares Crossfit, Dyna’s Embroidery and The Trophy Stall.

Copping the Best Female Lifter trophy in the Open Category was 29 year-old Keisha Abrigo of Exodus Gym located at David and Lamaha Streets, Kitty. Abrigo’s overall accolade was as a result of her powering to the gold medal in the 69kg Women’s Open Raw competition from 23 year-old Xusha Boyce (Seemngal’s Fitness Gym/La Belle Alliance Essequibo) and 23 year-old Shazeena Rahim (Roy’s Gym/Airyhall Essequibo) who took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Abrigo put her stamp on the title from the squat showdown with a best of 137.5kg (303.1lb), Boyce managed 107.5kg (237.0lb) with Rahim achieving 90kg (198.4lb). The closest the competition got among these three ladies was the Benchpress which saw both Abrigo and Boyce nailing 60kg (132.2lb) each. Rahim managed 40kg (88.1lb).

The Deadlift showdown saw Abrigo stamping her authority, powering to 172.5kg (380.3lb), Boyce achieved 135.0kg (297.6lb) while Rahim’s best was 90.0kg (198.4lb) which was her second attempt, she did not get her final attempt which was 97kg.

Other category winners on the day were 14 year-old Angel Chappelle (Kares Crossfit), 25 year-old Lateshia Davanand (Seemngal’s Fitness Gym/La Belle Alliance Essequibo), 30 year-old Salma Hack (RipHit Strength and Conditioning) and 45 year-old Homwattie Hirawan (Barim’s Tuschen/East Bank Essequibo).

Hirawan, contesting the Masters competition, was also named the Best Female Lifter in the Classic category.

Following are the full results:

Angel Chappelle 1st 52kg Women’s Sub-Jr Raw – Squat 77.5kg, Benchpress 37.5kg,

Deadlift 75.0kg, Total 190.0kg

Angel Chappelle 1st 52kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 77.5kg, Benchpress 37.5kg,

Deadlift 75.0kg, Total 190.0kg

Lateshia Davanand 1st 57kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 97.5kg, Benchpress 55.0kg,

Deadlift 127.5kg, Total 280.0kg

Salma Hack 1st 63kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 105.0kg, Benchpress 47.5kg,

Deadlift 115.0kg, Total 267.5kg

Keisha Abrigo 1st 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 137.5kg, Benchpress 60.0kg, Deadlift 172.5kg, Total 370.0kg

Xusha Boyce 2nd 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 107.5kg, Benchpress 60.0kg,

Deadlift 135.0kg, Total 302.5kg

Shazeena Rahim 3rd 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 90.0kg, Benchpress 40.0kg,

Deadlift 90.0kg, Total 220.0kg

Homwattie Hirawan 1st 84kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 52.5kg,

Deadlift 110.0kg, Total 255.0kg

Homwattie Hirawan 1st 84kg Women’s Master 1 Raw – Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 52.5kg,

Deadlift 110.0kg, Total 255.0kg