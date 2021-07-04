Latest update July 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Pedal cyclist succumbs to injuries after hit-and-run accident

Jul 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A man is now dead following a hit-and-run accident that occurred last Thursday.

According to a police report, the victim, identified as Rajendra Singh, 39, of Block Eight, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was riding along the eastern side of the La Bonne Intention Road, Railway Embankment, ECD, at 19:00hrs, when an unknown motor vehicle collided with him.

Dead, Rajendra Singh.

As a result of the impact, Singh fell onto the road surface receiving several injuries. The man was picked up in an unconscious condition by public spirited individuals and placed into Motor Pick-up, PWW 5442, and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Singh was then admitted a patient in the said institution, suffering from injuries to his head. Unfortunately, Singh died while receiving medical attention the following day. His body is presently at the GPHC Mortuary, awaiting a post mortem. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

 

