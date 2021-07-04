Pedal cyclist succumbs to injuries after hit-and-run accident

Latest update July 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man is now dead following a hit-and-run accident that occurred last Thursday.
According to a police report, the victim, identified as Rajendra Singh, 39, of Block Eight, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was riding along the eastern side of the La Bonne Intention Road, Railway Embankment, ECD, at 19:00hrs, when an unknown motor vehicle collided with him.
As a result of the impact, Singh fell onto the road surface receiving several injuries. The man was picked up in an unconscious condition by public spirited individuals and placed into Motor Pick-up, PWW 5442, and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty.
Singh was then admitted a patient in the said institution, suffering from injuries to his head. Unfortunately, Singh died while receiving medical attention the following day. His body is presently at the GPHC Mortuary, awaiting a post mortem. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.
Jul 04, 2021Kaieteur News – Reports reaching Kaieteur Sport have revealed that residents of the region one community of Moruca are extremely concerned and disturbed by recent developments at their...
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Jul 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are institutions in the United States that will generate immense anger from citizens if they... more
Kaieteur News – Shame knows no boundaries when it comes to the APNU+AFC. That grouping which, having sought to benefit... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]