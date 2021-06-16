$186M approved for Sport sector

Kaieteur News – DPI – The National Assembly, on Monday evening, approved $186.4 million to facilitate more infrastructural works through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport’s Ground Enhancement Programme.

Minister, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr., told the House that the Ministry has already exhausted its budget to undertake several ground enhancements works across the country, hence the request for additional funds.

“Ground enhancement forms part of what communities do for their community grounds which includes playing of sports, but it is not only for the playing of sports. It is a community ground for which all kinds of activities occur there like social and training activities and even medical purposes,” he said.

Of this sum, $10 million will be allocated for the development of community grounds in Region Ten. Responding to a question posed by Opposition MP, Hon. Jermaine Figueira, Minister Ramson said while no specific ground has yet been identified, a decision would be made following a consultation with key stakeholders. These include the Regional Administration and residents, among others.

He added that several grounds in the Region have already benefitted from the programme; however, there is more to be done to ensure sports men and women have a space to train and exercise.

“There are options their so when we go to Region 10, we will meet will the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to identify the ground to start infrastructural works,” the Minister said.

The Ministry allocated some $1.5 billion towards sport development, of which, $915.5 million will go towards the improvement of community grounds countrywide. The work will include the establishment of multi-purpose, sporting facilities of international standards in Regions Two, Six and Ten.