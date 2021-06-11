Two men jailed on separate robbery charges

Kaieteur News – Two men, a conductor and a psychiatric patient, were on Wednesday sent to jail after they appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on separate robbery charges.

Dwayne Allen, the conductor appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, and accepted the charge read to him. The charge states that between June 4 and June 5, at Chapel Street, Lodge, he stole a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages valued $135,000 and a tent valued $40,000, property of Abiola Roberts.

The Police Prosecutor told the court that on June 4, the woman secured her items under a tree and when she returned the next day she saw that the items were missing. A report was made to the police who received information from a taxi-driver that led to Allen’s arrest. Allen admitted to the court that he helped another individual in committing the offence. He added, that he was told by that individual to move the items to a fish shop.

After listening to his explanation, the Chief Magistrate then sentenced him to six months imprisonment. Allen, who is no stranger to the court, was in 2016 sentenced to 36 months imprisonment after he admitted to breaking into the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) headquarters in Georgetown, and stealing almost one million dollars in goods.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Nelroy Douglas, was remanded to prison by the Chief Magistrate after he was charged with robbery under arms. Douglas, a psychiatric patient, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on June 5, at Festival City, North Ruimveldt, in the company of another and armed with a dangerous weapon, he robbed Tracy Webb of her cell phone valued $195,000, earbuds valued $13,000, a gold chain valued $295,000 and $25,000 worth of cash.

Police Prosecutor objected to bail stating that the man lives in Berbice, but was in Georgetown. On the day in question, the woman was home when two men entered her premises through the front door. They robbed her of her valuables while pointing a knife at her. They escaped through the same door, but she immediately raised an alarm with her neighbours who managed to apprehend Douglas. He was handed over to the police and the earbuds were found in his possession. He was taken into custody at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost.

After remanding him to prison, the Chief Magistrate then adjourned the matter to June 16.