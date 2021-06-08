Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UK congratulates Guyana on joining Global Oceans Alliance

Jun 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Acting British High Commissioner, Ross Denny, has congratulated Guyana on signing the Global Oceans Alliance ahead of World Ocean Day, which is being observed today.

Acting British High Commissioner, Ross Denny.

The Global Oceans Alliance is a 43-country strong alliance, led by the UK. Its aim is to protect at least 30 percent of the global ocean in Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs) by 2030. This is known as the “30by30 target.”
In his congratulatory message, Denny said, “The UK congratulates Guyana on signing up to the Global Oceans Alliance, which aims to ensure that at least 30 percent of the global ocean is assigned Marine Protected Area (MPA) status by 2030 through the 30by30 initiative. These protections help vulnerable marine species to thrive, and can help fight climate change by protecting key carbon habitats such as mangrove forests and seagrass meadows.”

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Guyana & Royalty

Sports

P&P Insurance Brokers on board with Chelsea Edghill

P&P Insurance Brokers on board with Chelsea Edghill

Jun 08, 2021

Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers yesterday made a financial contribution to Chelsea Edghill to assist in her preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The presentation was made at...
Read More
Ninvalle promises NSC support to Edghill as he recognises her accomplishments

Ninvalle promises NSC support to Edghill as he...

Jun 08, 2021

‘Golden Jaguars’ and ‘The Blue Hurricane’ confident of ending on a high; promises an entertaining match

‘Golden Jaguars’ and ‘The Blue Hurricane’...

Jun 08, 2021

Sheltez Jnr tournament closing ceremony held last Saturday -Lack of facilities biggest challenge for local Tennis says Nat Coach

Sheltez Jnr tournament closing ceremony held last...

Jun 07, 2021

Máximo urges patience as rebuilding process for ‘Golden Jaguars’ will take time

Máximo urges patience as rebuilding process for...

Jun 06, 2021

Trophy Stall supports Independence Softball Cup

Trophy Stall supports Independence Softball Cup

Jun 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]