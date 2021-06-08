UK congratulates Guyana on joining Global Oceans Alliance

Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Acting British High Commissioner, Ross Denny, has congratulated Guyana on signing the Global Oceans Alliance ahead of World Ocean Day, which is being observed today.
The Global Oceans Alliance is a 43-country strong alliance, led by the UK. Its aim is to protect at least 30 percent of the global ocean in Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs) by 2030. This is known as the “30by30 target.”
In his congratulatory message, Denny said, “The UK congratulates Guyana on signing up to the Global Oceans Alliance, which aims to ensure that at least 30 percent of the global ocean is assigned Marine Protected Area (MPA) status by 2030 through the 30by30 initiative. These protections help vulnerable marine species to thrive, and can help fight climate change by protecting key carbon habitats such as mangrove forests and seagrass meadows.”
