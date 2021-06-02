Young cricketers urge to remain committed and disciplined

Kaieteur News – Last Saturday the team Daniels coaching programme continued in South Essequibo and was graced with presence of the South Essequibo Cricket Committee Chairman Fisal Mohammed. Mohammed, who after witnessing the morning session which had Umpire Deva Das taking the young cricketers through laws of the game and Coach Forbes Daniels doing basic batting, told the youths to remain committed to the game as well as their education.

He spoke on discipline and urged the players to work hard for success. He pledged his continued support for the programme. In the afternoon session, Coach Anthony Adams took the seniors through their paces at the Zorg beach.

Adams encouraged the players to get on board for there is place for 11 more players and said they will continue to utilise the beach once the weather and the tide is appropriate.

In an invited comment coach Daniels said he is pleased with the programme so far and is calling on the business community to get on board as they work towards the growth of the game in the area. He added that he would like to see cricket being played in regions where the cricketers from the non-traditional areas would be given a chance to display their talent.

“It would be nice to start at the senior level where the franchise and Academy players can turn out from regions 1, 7, 8, 9 and 10 and that would give cricket its true National look for the first time in our history as a nation.

Team Daniels feels that the new GCB should correct their mistake of not having Essequibians in the management on the 19 franchise teams since there are coaches and managers who are qualified for the job.

Meanwhile, with the formation of the Riverstone Allandale Neighbourhood Democratic Council Sports Club in South Essequibo, cricketers and other sports men and women can expect a state of the art sports facility it was noted.