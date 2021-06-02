Rutherford wants to play in T20 World Cup T20 specialist has aspirations to play Test Cricket

By Sean Devers

Twenty-two-year-old Guyana and West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is a product of the local Academy system but he did not accept the GCI’s contract which would have restricted him from plying his trade around the world in the growing number of T20 franchises.

The dashing left-handed batsman and right arm seamer is now in Abu Dhabi playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the continuation of his second Pakistan Super League which concludes on June 20.

“This is my second tournament in the Pakistan League and I am really looking forward to make it a good one,” informed Rutherford from his hotel room where is in quarantine until today (Wednesday).

“The pandemic has been the same as any other tournament so it’s just for me to adapt,” disclosed Rutherford, who along with Shimron Hetmyer are the only two Guyanese in this edition of the PSL.

“The Pakistan league has always been highly rated and I would definitely say it’s a very tough league in terms of the Pakistan history with fast bowlers and spin bowlers, but I love the challenge and willing to give my best,” said the Guyanese.

The youngster who played in T20 leagues for Guyana Amazon Warriors, Delhi Capitals, Sylhet Thunder, Karachi Kings, Mumbai Indians and Peshawar Zalmi, said he has not set any goals for this tournament.

“I don’t set goals because it’s tough to know how things will go but every chance I have will be gold and I will definitely look to make the best out of it,” said Rutherford, who revealed that his most memorable moment was his tournament winning innings in last year’s final of the PSL for Karachi Kings in a game which went into super over.

The explosive southpaw had won the IPL with Delhi Capitals and PSL in the space of a week.

Rutherford has not bowled much in his T20 career but says he is working on it.

“Well for the past few months I have been personally working on my bowling and nothing has changed coming into this environment,” said the confident lad who last played for Guyana against T&T at Providence in March 2019.

Asked if wants to play in the T20 World Cup, Rutherford says that is his dream.

“Playing in a World Cup is always my dream, It’s something I always wanna Play but it’s gonna take alot of hard work and determination and am definitely up for the challenge to be there,” said Rutherford who played 17 First-Class, 20 List ‘A’ and 53 T20 games.

Rutherford has been selected for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the 2021 edition of the CPL in St Kitts which is scheduled from August 28 to September 19 but confessed that he was not sure when he had to travel to St Kitts for preparations for the CPL.

“I am definitely looking forward to the CPL and playing for the Patriots at home. I guess everyone will know the fact that it’s such a small ground, great pitches….so It’s definitely will be a good tournament,” added Rutherford.

The pugnacious left-hander is only 22 and still has time to develop ability to mature into an all formats player.

“Test cricket is my favorite and definitely that won’t change, and yes, Test cricket will always be in my heart and would love to play that format in the future,” said Rutherford who has three half-centuries in First-Class including a highest of 93.

He made his first-class debut for Guyana in the Regional Four Day Competition on 15 April 2017. He made his List A debut for Guyana in the Regional Super50 on 31 January 2018.

In June 2018, he was named in the Cricket West Indies ‘B’ Team squad for the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada tournament. He was the leading run-scorer in the tournament for the West Indies with 230 runs in eight matches.

He made his Twenty20 debut for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League on 9 August 2018.

In October 2018, he was named in the squad for the Khulna Titans team, following the draft for the 2018–19 Bangladesh Premier League. In December 2018, he was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League.

In June 2019, he was selected to play for the Edmonton Royals franchise team in the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament. In November 2019, he was selected to play for the Sylhet Thunder in the 2019–20 Bangladesh Premier League. In July 2020, he was named in the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League.

In March 2020 he made his debut for Champions Karachi Kings in the PSL before being picked for Mumbai Indians in the 2021 CPL which was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. He is now with the Peshawar Zalmi in the PCL.

Rutherford has played six T2O Internationals after making his debut against Bangladesh in 2018, has made 49 runs and taken one wicket. He has also played three matches against Ireland and two against Afghanistan.

Rutherford was born on August 15, 1998 and grew up in the fast paced era of T20 cricket. It was natural for him to quickly gravitate to that format as a little boy growing up in the East Coast Demerara Village of Enmore.

Rutherford was eight-years old when Ramnaresh Sarwan led Guyana to the Stanford T20 title in 2006 in Antigua.

“Since I was little I used to hit the ball harder than those players of my age and that’s how I got interested in T20 cricket. It has allowed me to see many Countries, meet different people and give me a good living for doing something I love doing,” said Rutherford.

But Rutherford, who played for Enmore, Everest, DCC and now Police, says he is still interested in playing First-Class cricket and Test Cricket but his focus is presently on the PSL in Abu Dhabi and later in the year, the CPL.