Opposition Chief Whip writes to Regional Parliamentary bodies

Latest update May 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 28, 2021 News
– Highlights it has been 85 days since the last sitting of Parliament
Kaieteur News – Opposition Chief Whip, Christopher Jones, has written a letter to the President of Regional Parliamentary ParlAmericas, Blanca Ovelar, enlightening her on the number of days it has been since the last sitting of the National Assembly, seeking her intervention for a resolution to the issue. The letter was also sent to the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco, and Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Stephen Twigg.
ParlAmericas, the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, are institutions that promote parliamentary diplomacy, facilitate the exchange of parliamentary good practices and foster cooperative political dialogue in pursuit of the United Nations sustainable development goals.
Jones stated in his letter, dated May 27, 2021, “We write to bring to your attention further actions by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana to erode Parliamentary democracy.” He believes that, “The failure to convene sittings of the National Assembly is now giving further credence of a developing dictatorship in Guyana.”
According to the letter seen by this publication, Jones disclosed that during December 2020, the Opposition wrote directing serious concerns in the failure by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, to commence sittings of the National Assembly since September 2, 2020. He then stated that Parliament was subsequently convened predominantly to debate and to pass the 2021 budget, which was passed on March 4, 2021 – on that date Jones noted, made 85 days since the last sitting of Parliament.
Jones mentioned in his letter that, since then, the Speaker made no indication on any intended date for another sitting of the National Assembly. He added that since the “forced closure” of Parliament, the Opposition has submitted 487 questions for both oral and written replies. Those questions, he added, concern Health, Security, Governance, Environment, Education, Economic and International Relations issues, which he claims have not been addressed by the Ministers with responsibility for the relevant sectors.
Another issue the Opposition Chief Whip highlighted is the ruling by the High Court on the unlawful appointment of two Members of Parliament appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries by the Government. He stated that despite the Court’s ruling, the Speaker has taken no distinct step to remove the two unlawful appointed Parliamentary Secretaries.
In his letter, Jones further noted, that the Opposition is seeking the support of ParlAmericas and other Regional Parliamentary bodies in “safeguarding parliamentary democracy” and encouraging the arrangement of regular sittings of the National Assembly.
May 28, 2021Kaieteur News – Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach Márcio Máximo has made six changes to his final 23-man squad for the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Saint Kitts and...
May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021
May 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – The government in all countries sends out its employees to work to keep the functionalism of the country... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that the only things that start on time in Guyana are banks and cricket. Not anymore. I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Vaccine refusal is fast becoming as dangerous to human health and to economies... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]