Woman bites cops for attempting to arrest son

Latest update May 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – According to a video that surfaced on social media, a woman was seen biting a police sergeant as he was trying to detain her son yesterday.
The incident happened at the intersection of Goed Fortuin Road and La Grange Old Road. A vehicle driven by an unknown male and occupied by passengers including his mother and sister was exiting Goed Fortuin village, heading to the Harbour Bridge when it was stopped by a police officer.
According to the video, the driver for the vehicle was about to be detained by the sergeant when an argument issued. The driver was being held by his pants and was being told that he needs to be arrested. The man refused to cooperate with the officer and could be heard telling the officer, “Loose me, loose me.”
The argument subsequently escalated and the driver’s mother tried to free him from the grip of the sergeant. The woman tugged on the arm of the sergeant but was unsuccessful in releasing her son, after which she is seen leaning over between the two men. Persons at the scene, including the person recording the video, could be heard exclaiming that she “bite the sergeant.” Her relatives eventually constrained her.
Up to press time, it was unclear what action would be taken against the woman.
May 16, 2021Briton John leads seniors going into today’s final stage; Alex Mendes is top veteran so far; David Hicks takes junior crown; Susan Hamilton is queen of the road By Franklin Wilson After a hiatus of...
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – Since Burnham’s death in 1985 (I truly and deeply feel in my heart he ordered the assassination of... more
Kaieteur News – The Leader of the PNC/R, David Granger, in a recent interview noted that the APNU+AFC Coalition had... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]