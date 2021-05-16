Woman bites cops for attempting to arrest son

Kaieteur News – According to a video that surfaced on social media, a woman was seen biting a police sergeant as he was trying to detain her son yesterday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Goed Fortuin Road and La Grange Old Road. A vehicle driven by an unknown male and occupied by passengers including his mother and sister was exiting Goed Fortuin village, heading to the Harbour Bridge when it was stopped by a police officer.

According to the video, the driver for the vehicle was about to be detained by the sergeant when an argument issued. The driver was being held by his pants and was being told that he needs to be arrested. The man refused to cooperate with the officer and could be heard telling the officer, “Loose me, loose me.”

The argument subsequently escalated and the driver’s mother tried to free him from the grip of the sergeant. The woman tugged on the arm of the sergeant but was unsuccessful in releasing her son, after which she is seen leaning over between the two men. Persons at the scene, including the person recording the video, could be heard exclaiming that she “bite the sergeant.” Her relatives eventually constrained her.

Up to press time, it was unclear what action would be taken against the woman.