GNBS’ Business Development Department streamlined to better meet business needs

Kaieteur News – With the advancement of our economy due to the oil and gas sector in Guyana, there has been a significant increase in the demand for technical assistance and training towards the implementation of management system standards. In response, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has taken some critical steps to align the services of its Business Development Department to meet stakeholders’ needs.

The purpose of the Business Development Department is to provide technical support in the areas of Management System Standards and key management tools that aid businesses efficiency. It also helps to improve business competitiveness by building employee competency through training and raising awareness of businesses’ demonstrated ability to implement internationally recognised management system standards.

Additionally, businesses that have attained conformance are likely to have improved products, services and processes to better serve their customers locally and overseas.

Every Officer of the GNBS Business Development Department has the performance of local businesses at the forefront of his/her mind, and is eager to support and find standard related solutions for business growth and longevity. The department is comprised of a cadre of Technical Officers who are very knowledgeable, competent and reliable when it comes to standards implementation.

Regarding services, the department provides technical assistance to businesses that are desirous of implementing management system standards. These standards include the ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System Requirements, the ISO 22000:2018 – Food Safety Management System Requirements, the ISO 17025:2017 – General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories and the GYS 170:2009 – General requirements for the operation of a laboratory.

Conformance to these standards streamlines business operations and results in a smooth flow from beginning to end because processes are better defined to meet planned outcomes. Once onboard, technical assistance would be provided to businesses over a 6-12 months period toward documentation and implementation. It includes coaching of the implementation team to build competence to maintain the management system even after the technical assistance would have ended.

For training, the department focuses heavily on capacity building for businesses and individuals. Our training programmes are aimed toward improving the competence of persons in establishing, implementing and maintaining key management system standards and requirements.

Companies and businesses can now take advantage of the GNBS new and customised training programmes, which include training on the Quality Management System Principles, Risk Management, Procedure Writing, Determining Internal & External Issues, Control of Documented Information and ISO 9001:2015 Mandatory Documents and Records.

For stakeholders considering Accreditation to international standards, the Business Development Department also provides technical support to Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs) responsible for testing, inspection and certification activities in Guyana. The Department offers training on standards applicable to their line of activity and help CABs to implement the relevant standards that can lead to them being accredited.

Why choose the services of the GNBS? The GNBS is the National Standards Body and the custodian for standards that support quality. Therefore, who better to provide you with the technical support you need towards the implementation of standards?

So, do not hesitate! For all your technical assistance and training needs, engage the GNBS Business Development Department. As the National Standards Body, our team can better to provide you with the technical support you need to make your business grow.

