ANSA McAL becomes official distributor for Hennessy, Moet & Chandon

Kaieteur News – ANSA McAL Trading Limited announced yesterday that it became the official distributor of two top brands of alcohol, Hennessy and Moet & Chandon, both of which are available for purchase from Monday at its Beterverwagting Industrial Site office.

With a reputation that goes well beyond the world of cognac, Hennessy has become the leading international premium spirits brand in value and one of the few French companies to figure on Interbrand’s list of the 100 most influential brands in the world.

As for Moet and Chandon, it has long been the world’s favorite Champagne house. From the now defunct White Star to the current best seller Brut Imperial, Moet and Chandon, continues to outsell all other Champagnes.