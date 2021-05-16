Latest update May 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ANSA McAL becomes official distributor for Hennessy, Moet & Chandon

May 16, 2021 News

Hennessy

Moet

Kaieteur News – ANSA McAL Trading Limited announced yesterday that it became the official distributor of two top brands of alcohol, Hennessy and Moet & Chandon, both of which are available for purchase from Monday at its Beterverwagting Industrial Site office.
With a reputation that goes well beyond the world of cognac, Hennessy has become the leading international premium spirits brand in value and one of the few French companies to figure on Interbrand’s list of the 100 most influential brands in the world.
As for Moet and Chandon, it has long been the world’s favorite Champagne house. From the now defunct White Star to the current best seller Brut Imperial, Moet and Chandon, continues to outsell all other Champagnes.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

May 16, 2021

Briton John leads seniors going into today’s final stage; Alex Mendes is top veteran so far; David Hicks takes junior crown; Susan Hamilton is queen of the road By Franklin Wilson After a hiatus of...
Read More
MACORP presents customised tee signs to Lusignan Golf Club

MACORP presents customised tee signs to Lusignan...

May 16, 2021

Boxer makes leap into the Film Industry as screen writer

Boxer makes leap into the Film Industry as screen...

May 16, 2021

Daniels scores perfect GPA in first year at Bryant and Stratton

Daniels scores perfect GPA in first year at...

May 16, 2021

Arrival Day Softball Cup on today

Arrival Day Softball Cup on today

May 16, 2021

All systems a go for today’s return of three-stage Independence Race

All systems a go for today’s return of...

May 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]