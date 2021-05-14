McKinnon, Dharry and Qualander dominate GSSF/P&P Insurance Brokers ‘Rust Off’ Pistol shoot

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation (GSSF) commenced shooting activities with its first Match for 2021 last month when they hosted the 6th Annual P&P Insurance Brokers & Consultants sponsored Pistol Match at the GDF Yarrowkabra Range.

The two-stage match consisted of sanctioned SCSA stages, namely Showdown and Outer Limits. With safety and efficiency in mind, shooters were placed into two squads, thereby shooting two separate stages simultaneously.

The competition requirements were as simple as the scoring: the shooter would assume his/her position in a 3 feet square shooting box with hands above their shoulders, upon the beep of the electronic timer, he/she would then draw their firearm and shoot at the targets, the timer stops when the shooter hits the stop plate.

The Stats Officer for this match was Dr. Pravesh Harry, who released the results as follows:

Limited Division – 1st – Ryan McKinnon (42.58 seconds), 2nd – John Phang (42.60 seconds), 3rd – Pravesh Harry (42.61 seconds).

Production Division – 1st – David Dharry(51.97 seconds), 2nd – Andrew Phang (55.32 seconds), 3rd – Lancelot Khan (55.63 seconds).

Production Division – 1st – Mohamed Qualander(43.67 seconds), 2nd – John Phang (47.59 seconds), 3rd – Ryan McKinnon (48.69 seconds).

The GSSF Board of Directors commended the Match Director, Range Master, Stats Officer, Range Officers and the shooters for ensuring an efficient event. Special thanks was also extended to the Guyana Defence Force, Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Mark Thomas, Commissioner of Police, OC and the Ranks of TSU and the Guyana Police Force, the National Covid-19 Task Force and Secretariat, the Media and GSSF members for their support in promoting practical shooting locally.

Sincere thanks were extended to CEO, Messrs. Bishwaand Vikash Panday of P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd. The GSSF, an affiliate of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA), will continue to host this action-packed shooting sport for local pistol shooters by organising such matches on a regular basis.