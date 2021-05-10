Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

May 10, 2021 Sports

Fitness Express owner Jamie McDonald (right) presented a sponsorship cheque to President of the GBBFFI, Keavon Bess.

Kaieteur News –  Recently, Jamie McDonald; owner of Guyanas leading gym equipment and supplement supplier, Fitness Express, presented a sponsorship cheque to President of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Keavon Bess.
The sponsorship will go towards the hosting of this years Novices and Mr. Linden Bodybuilding Fitness Championships scheduled for Lichas Hall on May 29.
Following the handing over ceremony at the Sheriff Street establishment, Bess thanked McDonald for being a continued benefactor of the sport and some of its elite athletes.
The first bodybuilding and fitness competition for 2021 will be streamed live on all major social media platforms.
Amid the pandemic, this years event is to celebrate life, health and fitness whilst promoting a healthy lifestyle and healthy living.
On the night of the competition there will be about 25 athletes competing in the three different segments of competition, Bodybuilding, Bikini and Mens Physique.

