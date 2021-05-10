Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Recently, Jamie McDonald; owner of Guyanas leading gym equipment and supplement supplier, Fitness Express, presented a sponsorship cheque to President of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Keavon Bess.
The sponsorship will go towards the hosting of this years Novices and Mr. Linden Bodybuilding Fitness Championships scheduled for Lichas Hall on May 29.
Following the handing over ceremony at the Sheriff Street establishment, Bess thanked McDonald for being a continued benefactor of the sport and some of its elite athletes.
The first bodybuilding and fitness competition for 2021 will be streamed live on all major social media platforms.
Amid the pandemic, this years event is to celebrate life, health and fitness whilst promoting a healthy lifestyle and healthy living.
On the night of the competition there will be about 25 athletes competing in the three different segments of competition, Bodybuilding, Bikini and Mens Physique.
May 10, 2021Kaieteur News – Recently, Jamie McDonald; owner of Guyanas leading gym equipment and supplement supplier, Fitness Express, presented a sponsorship cheque to President of the Guyana...
May 10, 2021
May 10, 2021
May 09, 2021
May 09, 2021
May 09, 2021
Kaieteur News – APNU/WPA politician, Tacuma Ogunseye, published a letter on race relations in the Stabroek News of... more
Kaieteur News – Greed is groovy. But does this make it right or best for all concerned? And is this what the people... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]