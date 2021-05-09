Wake Up Guyana!

Latest update May 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Would you allow a man to come in your house and blatantly rob you and your family? No way! Well, that is what ExxonMobil and oil companies are doing to every one of us when it comes to our wealth. Please, wake up Guyanese; your future is at stake!

