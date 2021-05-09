Suspect remanded for murdering man who refused to give him oral sex

Kaieteur News – A suspect was remanded until August 3, 2021, for allegedly murdering his drinking buddy who had reportedly refused to perform oral sex on him.

The defendant Joseph Kerr, 57, of Matthew’s Ridge, Region One, was charged recently by Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that in June 2017 at Jack and Veira Backdam, North West District (NWD), he shot and killed Orlando La Cruz, 40, a miner of the Pomeroon River, Region Two.

Kerr was not required to plea to the indictable charge. According to reports, Kerr had been on the run for more than three years and was caught only in February 2021.

Kaieteur News had reported that around 13:00hrs on June 15, 2017, La Cruz was shot to the right side of his neck with a shotgun. La Cruz was reportedly lying in a hammock at his mining camp when Kerr and another man had visited him.

They began consuming high wine together and shortly after, Kerr allegedly asked La Cruz to perform oral sex on him. La Cruz had reportedly refused and an argument erupted among the three men. Kerr then asked his accomplice for a cartridge and loaded his shotgun.

Reports stated that he then placed the weapon to La Cruz’s neck and pulled the trigger. La Cruz was reportedly found by police ranks lying motionless in his hammock and bleeding from a wound to his neck.