Craig man confesses to 2015 killings, attempted murders

Kaieteur News – Orpheus Johnson, a former resident of Craig East Bank Demerara has confessed to killing two people and wounding two others.

According to the first indictment presented to Johnson before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Georgetown High Court earlier this week, on June 21, 2015, he unlawfully killed Travis Rudder and on the same day he discharged a loaded firearm at Mowanza Gill and 18 month-old Jaheal Rudder with the intent to murder them.

According to reports, the shooting took place at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara. Rudder, his wife and their son were awakened by raid gun shots at their Republic Park home. Rudder was shot 21 times about his body while his wife, Gill, was shot to her legs. Their infant son, Jaheal, was shot to his stomach and leg. Rudder was rushed to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Johnson, who was initially facing a murder charge in relation to the incident, pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

The accused also pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for the murder of Gladstone George. According to that charge, on April 22, 2015, the victim was a passenger in a minibus. When the bus stopped at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, Johnson came up to the window and discharged several rounds at George who was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Johnson was arrested and placed on an ID parade where he was positively pointed out by an eyewitness. Johnson gave the police an oral statement admitting to the crime. Following his admission to the crime, Justice Kissoon adjourned the case for sentencing on May 3, 2021. On that date, the Court is expected to have a probation report on Johnson’s life leading up to his involvement in the crime.