Missing pensioner who went on boat trip found dead

Latest update April 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A pensioner, 66, who reportedly went missing after leaving home to go on a boat trip, was found dead yesterday floating in Dredge Creek, Pomeroon River. Police identified him as Cecil George, of Sommerset and Berk, Pomeroon, Supernaam, Region Two.
Cecil had reportedly left his home around 22:00 hrs. on Tuesday April 6, in his boat heading to a location which he did not reveal to his relatives. Rachel recalled that he was imbibing alcohol at the time of his departure.
Mr. George never returned from that trip, and Rachel had decided to start looking for him that same night. The following day, April 7, she filed a missing person’s report at the Charity Police Station and continued her search.
At around 05:30 hrs. yesterday, Rachel found her dad’s body facing upwards, floating in the Dredge Creek Area. His remains were retrieved and transported to Charity, where crime experts conducted a detailed examination of the corpse. They observed that parts of the face were eaten by fish. Apart from that, they are no signs of foul play. Cecil’s body was then taken to the Suddie Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits an autopsy.
