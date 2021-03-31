Man who attempted to murder pregnant wife released on bail

Latest update March 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A labourer, 33, accused of attempting to murder his pregnant wife on Thursday last, was yesterday released on $500,000 bail.
The defendant, Richard Mohammed, of Grant Friendship, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two, was charged with attempted murder at the Anna Regina Magistrates Court.
The charge was read to him by Magistrate, Esther Sam. It was alleged that on March 25th, 2021, at Grant Friendship, Lower Pomeroon River, Mohammed attempted to murder his reputed wife, Marisa Cameron, 23.
He was not required to plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned until April 19, 2021.
Kaieteur News had reported that Mohammed reportedly went berserk and chopped his pregnant wife, Cameron, several times before burning down their home. In fact, according to neighbours’ accounts, it was the smoke from the burning house that might have saved her life. The smoke alerted them to rush over where they found a badly wounded Cameron. She had received severe chop wounds to her head, hands and other parts of her body. Police has stated that her fingers were also severed. She was rescued by those neighbours and taken to the hospital, while Mohammed was captured and handed over to the police.
Cameron was later air dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where she underwent surgery. The Guyana Police Force has since stated that the surgery was successful and her condition is now regarded as stable.
