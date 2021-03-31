ATV rider flees after dropping accident victim at hospital

Latest update March 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An ATV rider, Daniel Singh, fled from the West Demerara Hospital on Monday after he dropped off an accident victim there.
The victim, Reshma Baldeo, of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD), according to what police were told was Singh’s pillion rider. Singh was spotted “riding speed” on the western side of the West Bank Public Road at Pouderoyen when he lost control of his ATV.
Eyewitnesses told police that it was around 21:30Hrs when the ATV toppled several times before crashing into a pedestrian crossing sign. The ATV came to a halt on the western parapet and public-spirited citizens rushed to assist them.
The pillion rider, Baldeo lay on the roadway unconscious with notable injuries to her right side face.
Police were told that Singh along with the helpers picked her up and took her to the hospital where she was admitted. However, within minutes he later disappeared.
Police have tried to locate Singh but so far they have been unsuccessful.
