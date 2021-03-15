Sleeping dad pins four-month-old baby to death

Kaieteur News- Kaylee Atkinson, a four-month-old baby girl, died yesterday after reportedly being pinned by her sleeping father.

The accidental death of the infant occurred at Annandale, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Kaieteur News understands that the baby’s father, Troy Williams, 18, usually consumes alcohol, and would return home intoxicated. Kaieteur News understands that Saturday night was no different.

His wife Tricia Atkinson, 17, told investigators that he came home drunk around 20:10Hrs and fell asleep on their kitchen floor. Atkinson added that around 22:25Hrs she went to bed leaving him there. Sometime later, however, Williams entered the bed and fell asleep beside her and little Kaylee.

She continued that about 01:55 hrs on Sunday, she awoke to breastfeed Kaylee, but noticed that her husband’s right foot was on the baby’s chest and belly.

Atkinson said that she became alarmed after she noticed a whitish substance coming out of her baby’s mouth.

Tricia immediately woke her husband, and together they rushed the four- month old baby to the Suddie Public Hospital.

Sadly, for the couple, the child was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kaieteur news was told that Williams has been taken into custody as police continues investigation.