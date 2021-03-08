Rockaway Group of Companies support Strathavon SC

Kaieteur News – Strathavon Sports Club of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara has benefitted from the Rockaway Group of Companies. Managing Director of the entity Hafeez Ali presented a set of team uniforms to the club at a simple presentation ceremony held yesterday at the Everest CC.

Diaram Hemraj of Strathavon SC thanked Mr Ali for his input and said it will help to motivate the younger members of the club.

Ali said he is happy to support the club since his mother hailed from the area and pledged his continued backing. Ali also plays for Everest Masters.

Strathavon SC takes part in all East Coast Cricket Committee competitions. Ravi Etwaroo also donated a pair of wicket-keeping gloves to the club.