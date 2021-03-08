Rockaway Group of Companies support Strathavon SC

Latest update March 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Strathavon Sports Club of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara has benefitted from the Rockaway Group of Companies. Managing Director of the entity Hafeez Ali presented a set of team uniforms to the club at a simple presentation ceremony held yesterday at the Everest CC.
Diaram Hemraj of Strathavon SC thanked Mr Ali for his input and said it will help to motivate the younger members of the club.
Ali said he is happy to support the club since his mother hailed from the area and pledged his continued backing. Ali also plays for Everest Masters.
Strathavon SC takes part in all East Coast Cricket Committee competitions. Ravi Etwaroo also donated a pair of wicket-keeping gloves to the club.
Mar 08, 2021Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Regal won the Masters and Legends titles while Regal All-Stars and Speedboat were declared joint winners after the organisers put a halt to the final in the...
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Mr. Kit Nascimento in a comment on the 2021 national estimates opined that if the budget is described... more
You have to “read between the lines,” especially when dealing with politicians. Much of what they mean is said indirectly. When... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]