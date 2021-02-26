Girl, 10, raped, left unconscious by relative

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday reported that another child from the North West District (NWD), Region One, was allegedly raped. The child, a 10-year-old girl was raped and left unconscious by one of her relatives, who is presently in custody.

According to a police report, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the girl was left in the custody of a close relative. The report alleged that around 10:30hrs, she endured forcible sexual assault by the said relative, which left her unconscious.

Kaieteur News understands that after the child’s relative allegedly raped her, he then threatened to kill her if she told anyone what happened.

However, the child confided in her grandmother who then reported the matter to the police. The child was later escorted to a hospital where she was examined and a medical certificate in her favour was obtained.

The police report further stated that swift actions by the ranks in the area led to the suspect being arrested. The investigation into the incident is ongoing while the suspect remains in custody.

Recently, this publication had reported that a manhunt was launched for a man who allegedly raped and impregnated a 12-year-old girl from the North West District.

It was reported that that child is five months pregnant and the incident reportedly occurred during 2020. The police statement noted that on Monday last around 14:00hrs, the ranks at the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station acting on information visited the 12-year-old girl, who told them what happened.

The child was then escorted to the hospital where she was examined and obtained a medical certificate in her favour. As the investigation into the alleged rape continues, so does the manhunt for the rape suspect.