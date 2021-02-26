Girl, 10, raped, left unconscious by relative

Latest update February 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday reported that another child from the North West District (NWD), Region One, was allegedly raped. The child, a 10-year-old girl was raped and left unconscious by one of her relatives, who is presently in custody.
According to a police report, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the girl was left in the custody of a close relative. The report alleged that around 10:30hrs, she endured forcible sexual assault by the said relative, which left her unconscious.
Kaieteur News understands that after the child’s relative allegedly raped her, he then threatened to kill her if she told anyone what happened.
However, the child confided in her grandmother who then reported the matter to the police. The child was later escorted to a hospital where she was examined and a medical certificate in her favour was obtained.
The police report further stated that swift actions by the ranks in the area led to the suspect being arrested. The investigation into the incident is ongoing while the suspect remains in custody.
Recently, this publication had reported that a manhunt was launched for a man who allegedly raped and impregnated a 12-year-old girl from the North West District.
It was reported that that child is five months pregnant and the incident reportedly occurred during 2020. The police statement noted that on Monday last around 14:00hrs, the ranks at the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station acting on information visited the 12-year-old girl, who told them what happened.
The child was then escorted to the hospital where she was examined and obtained a medical certificate in her favour. As the investigation into the alleged rape continues, so does the manhunt for the rape suspect.
Feb 26, 2021Kaieteur News – Shimron Hetmyer struck an attacking century; Raymon Reifer fell short of a ton by 10 runs while Gudakesh Motie picked up four wickets as Guyana Jaguars trounced Windward Islands...
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – The headline for my Tuesday, March 16 column was, “No government is going to listen to you if you... more
Kaieteur News – It is understood that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Guyana has cleared, for emergency use... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]