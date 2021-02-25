Teams announced for GRFU tag tourney

Latest update February 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 25, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Head of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), Ryan Dey, has revealed to Kaieteur Sport the seven teams that will take part in this Saturday’s Tag Rugby event which will signal the return of competitive rugby in Guyana in over a year since the covid-19 pandemic.
In the men’s division, the teams are Pepsi Hornets, Police Falcons, Panthers, Yamaha Caribs and Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Meanwhile on the distaff side, Pepsi Hornets will lineup against Yamaha Caribs for top honours.
Last week, Dey had confirmed the return to play for the sport that has brought Guyana much success on the regional and international level in the past and he has thanked the National Covid-19 task force for their timely approval and he stressed that strict covid-19 measures will be in place at the National Park venue that will host the tourney from 10:00hrs sharp.
In Tag Rugby each player has two ribbons attached to their body and a tag is simply the removal by a defender of one of the two ribbons. Once tagged the player in possession must stop and pass the ball to a team-mate within three seconds. However, the game is continuous and tagged players may pass within the act of stopping.
Besides the tagging rule the game remains the same.
Tag Rugby was identified by the International governing body of the sport; World Rugby, as part of the return to play protocols and this version of the game will allow the players to hit the ground running and will alleviating the potential spread of the covid-19 virus.
Feb 25, 2021Kaieteur News – Ravi Rampaul grabbed four wickets, while Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran struck half centuries as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force secured their place in the final of the CWI CG...
Feb 25, 2021
Feb 25, 2021
Feb 25, 2021
Feb 25, 2021
Feb 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – All three named above have been part of international teams to observe elections around the world.... more
Kaieteur News – Nine years ago, I noted in these columns that our National Assembly was in crisis. And that this crisis... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]