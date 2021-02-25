Teams announced for GRFU tag tourney

Kaieteur News – Head of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), Ryan Dey, has revealed to Kaieteur Sport the seven teams that will take part in this Saturday’s Tag Rugby event which will signal the return of competitive rugby in Guyana in over a year since the covid-19 pandemic.

In the men’s division, the teams are Pepsi Hornets, Police Falcons, Panthers, Yamaha Caribs and Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Meanwhile on the distaff side, Pepsi Hornets will lineup against Yamaha Caribs for top honours.

Last week, Dey had confirmed the return to play for the sport that has brought Guyana much success on the regional and international level in the past and he has thanked the National Covid-19 task force for their timely approval and he stressed that strict covid-19 measures will be in place at the National Park venue that will host the tourney from 10:00hrs sharp.

In Tag Rugby each player has two ribbons attached to their body and a tag is simply the removal by a defender of one of the two ribbons. Once tagged the player in possession must stop and pass the ball to a team-mate within three seconds. However, the game is continuous and tagged players may pass within the act of stopping.

Besides the tagging rule the game remains the same.

Tag Rugby was identified by the International governing body of the sport; World Rugby, as part of the return to play protocols and this version of the game will allow the players to hit the ground running and will alleviating the potential spread of the covid-19 virus.