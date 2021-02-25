Rampaul, Simmons and Pooran shine in T&T Red Force victory

Kaieteur News – Ravi Rampaul grabbed four wickets, while Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran struck half centuries as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force secured their place in the final of the CWI CG Insurance Regional Super 50 Cup with a six-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions at Coolidge yesterday.

Jamaica Scorpions lost opener Aldane Thomas, caught off Anderson Phillip for one after they were inserted, however, John Campbell and Brandon King steadied the innings nicely with a second wicket stand of 108. King struck five fours and one six before he was bowled by Phillip for 58 off 81 balls. Campbell then added 58 with Andre Mc Carthy who was removed by Khan for 35 off 29 balls with three fours and one six. Ravi Rampaul then produced a fine spell to stem the Jamaicans scoring somewhat. He sent back Rovman Powell (16), Fabian Allen (03), Campbell for a top score of 88 and Nkruma Bonner for 20. Campbell faced 131 balls and hit four fours and one six. Odean Smith and Jamie Merchant remained not out on 15 and six respectively as Jamaica Scorpions posted 255-7.

Rampaul grabbed 4-29 from 10 overs, while Phillip took 2-41.

Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis put Trinidad and Tobago on course with an opening stand of 63, however Jeavor Royal handed Jamaica Scorpions the breakthrough by having Lewis caught for 24 with three fours and one six off 31 balls. Simmons and Darren Bravo added 35 for the second wicket before Bravo was taken off Odean Smith for 19 with the score on 98.

Simmons capitalised on an early chance, smashing seven fours and three sixes as he put on 41 for the third wicket with Jason Mohammed. Simmons was removed by Allen for 68 off 70 balls while Mohammed put on a further 59 for the fourth wicket with Nicholas Pooran before he was bowled by Smith for 41 with four fours. Pooran and Kieron Pollard ensured no further hiccups as they took Trinidad and Tobago Red Force home with an entertaining unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership of 58.

Pooran slammed four fours and two sixes in a rapid 54 off 40 balls, while Pollard hit a quick fire 36 off 18 balls with one four and five sixes as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force scored 256-4 in 42.1 overs. Smith took 2-54.