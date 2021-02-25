Manager found dead on office floor

Kaieteur News – Family members of a manager, who was employed with the Acme General Stores, are now in a state of shock after she was found dead yesterday.

The remains of Sandra-Dee-Barker, 54, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was discovered around 07:45 hrs., lying on her office floor. Her office is situated on the third floor of the Acme building located on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown.

The discovery was made by one of Barker’s colleagues, who had reported for work that morning.

According to police, investigators who showed up at the scene shortly after did not observe any marks of violence on her remains. Ranks noted too that there were no signs of forced entry into the building.

Information received so far by detectives suggests that Barker was last seen alive within the building around 17:30 hrs. on Monday.

It is believed that she might have died shortly after then.

Family members recalled receiving good-morning greetings from Barker on Monday as well. They noted that Barker would normally send them such greetings every day.

Nevertheless, despite her not messaging on Tuesday, they did not suspect anything tragic. They also noted that Barker lived alone in her La Parfaite Harmonie home so no one knew that she did not return home that afternoon.

Kaieteur News learnt from other sources that calls were made to her cell phone too, which went unanswered. Those persons who called, were also not suspicious since they believed that she might have been resting at home.

When the discovery was made yesterday, and police called one of her brothers to identify her body; relatives, friends and her work-mates were left in a state of shock.

One her brothers, Lex Barker, who spoke with this newspaper, said that the last time they spoke she sounded healthy. In fact, they, along with other siblings had planned to meet up this Friday.

Still trying to get over his shock, the brother said that to his knowledge, his sister had no severe medical condition and only had issues with migraine headaches.

Recently, he added, she had a case of high blood pressure but had taken some medication and there was no reoccurrence.

Barker, a mother of one and the eldest among six siblings, has been working with Acme for nearly 20 years.

She was described as an easy going and friendly individual who loved music. Her brother said that she would normally spend her weekends at places such as Sweet Point, where she would sing Karaoke.

He said that he will never forget her radiant and beautiful smile that would make his days splendid.