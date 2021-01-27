Latest update January 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wife, hitman plead guilty to murder for Herstellling block maker

Jan 27, 2021 News

Guilty: Beverly Persaud.

Guilty: Oswald Junior Yaw.

Kaieteur News – Beverly Persaud, the woman reportedly paid $ 1.7 million to have her husband killed pleaded guilty to the crime.
Persaud and her accomplice, Oswald Junior Yaw called “Meow” opted to plead when they appeared before Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court yesterday.
Justice Navindra Singh nonetheless deferred sentencing to February 16, 2021, pending a probation report for the duo.
The two appeared before a mixed 12-member jury and Justice Singh for trial on Monday.
According to the charge, Persaud allegedly hired Yaw to kill her husband on September 10, 2015.
The killing allegedly stemmed from an agreement that saw Beverly Persaud promising Yaw money as an inducement for him to consider causing the death of her husband.

Dead: Nathan Persaud.

According to reports, the man was found lying face down in the living room of his Lot 66 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara home. His body bore a stab wound to his chest and the back of his head was bashed in.
Police recovered a hammer, two knives and a piece of rock, all of which had blood stains from the crime scene.
Beverly Persaud was arrested and interrogated by police hours after her husband was killed. She reportedly confessed to orchestrating the plot to end the life of her estranged spouse and allegedly hired Yaw and promised him $1.7M.
After the father of four was killed, a strange man, now believed to be Yaw, was reportedly seen leaving his yard.
Beverly and her husband had been separated for some time prior to his death. It is alleged that the killing might have stemmed from a property dispute between the couple that was engaging the courts.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Rutherford still wants to play Test cricket Staying in a bubble hardest thing I’ve experienced

Rutherford still wants to play Test cricket Staying in a bubble...

Jan 27, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Batting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford was born in the East Coast Village of Enmore and attended the Annandale Secondary school where he only played cricket....
Read More
CG Insurance Super 50 Cup features exciting names

CG Insurance Super 50 Cup features exciting names

Jan 27, 2021

RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams hosts Star Sports Tribute to Law Enforcement Programmes

RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams hosts Star Sports...

Jan 26, 2021

Ali, Austin star as Movements Family triumph

Ali, Austin star as Movements Family triumph

Jan 26, 2021

Ambrose feels ex-players not involved enough in Windies cricket Says greatest achievement was representing West Indies

Ambrose feels ex-players not involved enough in...

Jan 26, 2021

Minister of MCYS continues meaningful community engagement with visit to Reg 3

Minister of MCYS continues meaningful community...

Jan 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]