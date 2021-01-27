Wife, hitman plead guilty to murder for Herstellling block maker

Kaieteur News – Beverly Persaud, the woman reportedly paid $ 1.7 million to have her husband killed pleaded guilty to the crime.

Persaud and her accomplice, Oswald Junior Yaw called “Meow” opted to plead when they appeared before Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court yesterday.

Justice Navindra Singh nonetheless deferred sentencing to February 16, 2021, pending a probation report for the duo.

The two appeared before a mixed 12-member jury and Justice Singh for trial on Monday.

According to the charge, Persaud allegedly hired Yaw to kill her husband on September 10, 2015.

The killing allegedly stemmed from an agreement that saw Beverly Persaud promising Yaw money as an inducement for him to consider causing the death of her husband.

According to reports, the man was found lying face down in the living room of his Lot 66 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara home. His body bore a stab wound to his chest and the back of his head was bashed in.

Police recovered a hammer, two knives and a piece of rock, all of which had blood stains from the crime scene.

Beverly Persaud was arrested and interrogated by police hours after her husband was killed. She reportedly confessed to orchestrating the plot to end the life of her estranged spouse and allegedly hired Yaw and promised him $1.7M.

After the father of four was killed, a strange man, now believed to be Yaw, was reportedly seen leaving his yard.

Beverly and her husband had been separated for some time prior to his death. It is alleged that the killing might have stemmed from a property dispute between the couple that was engaging the courts.