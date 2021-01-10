Matthews Ridge airstrip closed for emergency repairs

Kaieteur News – Due to heavy rainfall, the Matthews Ridge airstrip in Region One, and associated taxiway were damaged and consequently will be closed for remedial emergency repairs from yesterday. According to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), all aircraft operators have been notified of this development.

“The Ministry (of Public Works) is working fervently to effect repairs to the runway and taxiway, and to restore normal air transport operations into Matthews Ridge at the earliest opportunity. The Ministry and the GCAA regret the inconvenience caused and remain committed to ensuring the safety of passengers and aircraft operations,” a GCAA statement said yesterday.