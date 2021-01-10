Karanambu Lodge, Piraiba Lodge among 13 tourist operations granted conditional approval for reopening

Latest update January 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Karanambu Lodge, Region Nine, is among 13 operations granted conditional approvals to resume tourism-related activities.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Tourism Authority has announced that two hinterland lodges linked to tourism have been granted conditional approval to welcome tourists.
“The new year is off to a great start. The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is happy to announce that Karanambu Lodge and Piraiba Lodge have both been inspected and granted their conditional approval, which is tied to the National COVID-19 measures and GTA’s recommended Hygiene and Sanitation Protocols and can now commence welcoming travellers to their properties,” a statement from the authority said yesterday.
Karanambu Lodge is located in the Rupununi Savannahs area, Region Nine, while Piraiba (Lau Lau) Lodge, is situated on the Eastern Bank of the Essequibo River, approximately 20 miles (32 km) south of Iwokrama River Lodge, deep into the jungles of Guyana.
“This brings the total to 13 tourism businesses that have received conditional approval to reopen and are marked as Safe for Travel,” the statement said.
According to the body, its team has been working assiduously with these businesses to ensure that they have all the necessary measures in place to safely reopen and that “we will continue to monitor their adherence to all of the stipulated protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health.” Director of the GTA, Carla James, stated that, “2020 redefined the landscape for travel, creating a new normal, and in 2021 with the advent of a vaccine, we will welcome the opportunity for travellers to visit a safer Guyana.”
GTA advised both domestic and international travellers to use only GTA’s approved tourism businesses to book and plan their tour activities.
“The GTA has increased the number of inspections and training to support tourism businesses with their preparations for safe reopening.”
The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is a semi-autonomous governmental organization responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector, in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the travellers’ experience.

 

