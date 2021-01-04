Persons can still join the national conversation on how to improve ethnic relations in Guyana – ERC

Latest update January 4th, 2021 1:35 AM

Kaieteur News- The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is now allowing persons who missed the national conversation on how we can improve ethnic relations in Guyana, to share a short video with their recommendations and suggestions on the issue.
According to a video announcement from ERC, the video should be five to 10 minutes long and must be sent via email. Persons who wish to air their concerns and/suggestions on the issue can send their videos to [email protected]
On December 14, 2020, the Commission launched the national conversation. The two-day virtually hosted conversations, commenced under the theme: “How can we improve ethnic relations in Guyana.” The discussion was streamed via selected radio and television stations as well as on various social media platforms the ERC’s Facebook page.
On Day Two, during the panel discussion most of the participants called for reconciliation, with inclusion in the Joint Services and the economic sector among other important points. The discussion was moderated by Alex Graham, a communications and public relations consultant and Kala Seegopaul, a mediation consultant.
The event saw participation from a number of prominent Guyanese of varied ethnic and political affiliations.

