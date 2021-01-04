Persons can still join the national conversation on how to improve ethnic relations in Guyana – ERC

Latest update January 4th, 2021 1:35 AM
Jan 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is now allowing persons who missed the national conversation on how we can improve ethnic relations in Guyana, to share a short video with their recommendations and suggestions on the issue.
According to a video announcement from ERC, the video should be five to 10 minutes long and must be sent via email. Persons who wish to air their concerns and/suggestions on the issue can send their videos to [email protected]
On December 14, 2020, the Commission launched the national conversation. The two-day virtually hosted conversations, commenced under the theme: “How can we improve ethnic relations in Guyana.” The discussion was streamed via selected radio and television stations as well as on various social media platforms the ERC’s Facebook page.
On Day Two, during the panel discussion most of the participants called for reconciliation, with inclusion in the Joint Services and the economic sector among other important points. The discussion was moderated by Alex Graham, a communications and public relations consultant and Kala Seegopaul, a mediation consultant.
The event saw participation from a number of prominent Guyanese of varied ethnic and political affiliations.
Jan 04, 2021Kaieteur News – Sport was dormant for nine months (March 2020 – November 2020) due to the regulations that were put in place for fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and although many...
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 03, 2021
Jan 03, 2021
Kaieteur News- If you are not qualified in the humanities and the social sciences and not interested in Guyana’s politics... more
Kaieteur News- Several days of persistent and heavy rainfalls, have left the flood prone community of Charity inundated.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]