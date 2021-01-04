“All Guyana can be very, very proud of Bounce Back Football Classic final broadcast”- Veteran Broadcaster, Ron Robinson

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson

Blessed with an ear and eyes for quality having been in the business for over half a century, veteran Broadcaster Ron Robinson has commended the principals involved in the just concluded Bounce Back Football Classic for pulling off a wonderful event.

Robinson also expressed delight at the quality of the live television broadcast which was carried on NCN, Hits & Jams TV, Enetworks and also streamed via the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports facebook page.

The producer of the popular TV shows “Stretched Out Magazine’ and ‘Link Show’ shared that he was taken aback by the general quality of the live broadcast final on New Year’s Night between Georgetown All Stars and their Linden counterparts which ended with the former prevailing by the lone goal of that encounter which came off the boot of Kelsey Benjamin in the 69th minute.

”I want to commend NCN, I want to commend Hits & Jams on what I thought was one of the best pieces of television I’ve seen in a long time locally. That match between Georgetown and Linden All Stars was amazing, I think the work the team did was well coordinated and I must say it was a fabulous broadcast.”

Robinson alluded to the fact that any football lover and even those persons who were not keen on the game would have found the broadcast, gripping.

”And what really hit me for six was when I saw the replays as well, whenever there was a foul there was a replay, when there was a goal, well the one goal we saw the replay instant. So I want to say keep it up, you guys did a great job, the commentary was good it was unbiased and yes, we’ve got ways to go but I must say that I think that what you did, what the team did was really very, very good television and all Guyana here and overseas can be very, very proud. So keep it up guys, you did tremendously well.”

The Bounce Back Football Classic was a collaborative effort between the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Kashif and Shanghai Organisation (K&S) and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport (MCY&S) with Hits and Jams Entertainment in charge of the promotion. The National Covid-19 Task Force as well as the Guyana Police Force also played major roles in the classic’s success.

Minister Charles Ramson Jnr., Federation President as well as K&S Co-Directors Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major and Kashif Muhammad have all expressed satisfaction on the successful running off of the event and are looking forward to bigger things for 2021 as Guyana prepares for a hectic year in the sport.