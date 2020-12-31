UG Economic Society encouraged by GGA/Nexgen GA

Kaieteur News – Members of the University of Guyana Economic Society were encouraged to take up the sport of golf following a fund raising activity which was held recently at the Nexgen Golf Academy and Driving Range on Woolford Avenue.

The idea of a bake sale paired with a day of Golf was proposed Govindra Raghubansi-Project Coordinator to President of the Guyana Golf Association Aleem Hussain who quickly encouraged the group by offering the location for their event so that it would have a greater value and appeal for their supporters.

Over 30 persons supported the event and most were given lessons by Hussain, before they proceeded to share an afternoon of competition and lots of fun, picnicking under the trees and enjoying time together. “This was a chance for all of us to relieve a lot of stress from studies and we definitely want to do this again,” said Govindra.

President of UGES Yasmin Fazil said that she rated the experience a 10/10 and would absolutely recommend it to everyone since it accomplished the goals set by the executive team, a successful fundraiser and leads of fun for the students. “This was one of our best activities in terms of participation and feedback from the students and they all indicated that they would love to return and play Golf. Something I myself didn’t expect that I would be able to do!”

Hussain said, “We continue to demonstrate that golf is a sport that persons of all ages and especially those who have never played before can enjoy, and we live up to the promise that in less than 5 minutes, we can teach anyone how to hit the ball and start having fun.”

The Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy has been extremely active in 2020 despite all the obstacles sports in general has faced and is the only organization that has seen its participation in the sport grow by over 400% in a single year. From golf camps to charity events and competitions, the Nexgen Golf Academy has shown community involvement and dedication to development of the sport, taking full advantage of being one if the only covid-19 compliant activities.

With the emphasis on schools, women and children, Hussain said he feels confident that by the time he hands over leadership of the Association, Guyana will have accomplished great strides in the sport of Golf with plans to develop inter-school, inter-region and a national championship leading to development of an Olympic team.

For more information about the sport, how to play, learn or host an event, visit their Facebook page Nexgen Golf Academy or call 645 0944.

Photo as UG- Members of the University of Guyana Economic Society at the driving range