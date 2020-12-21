A response to GHK Lall

DEAR EDITOR,

Seasons Greetings to you and all Kaieteur staffers!

Reference is made to GHK Lall’s December 20, 2020, epistle in your august newsprint. Whilst Mr. Lall waxed lyrical, on two perceived points, his entries are unsupported by even a tiny fragmentation of fact, his extrapolation and exploitation of public sentiment on sensitive issues, creates a too overwrought state of incendiary anxiety that can lead to itchy negatives and twitchy consequences.

As a caveat, I have no ax to grind with Mr. Lall as I do not know him but to Mr. Lall’s first vexation of the two Guyanese erudite men resigning from NICIL, I am somewhat flummoxed by the adulterated reasons he proffered. Admittedly, on October 17, 2020, when Mr. Nigel Hinds resigned from NICIL, he cited his ethical values and mores (which is in the public domain, no bombshell, Mr. Lall). However, on December 16, 2020, when Mr. Christopher Ram resigned from NICIL, he, decidedly, did not divulge his reasons. Based on the above known facts, I am now compelled to ask Mr. Lall whether he had an exclusive interview with Mr. Ram and/or Mr. Hinds where exigent circumstances were divulged to him and, he, Mr. Lall, created a comparative analysis matrix to arrive at his pronouncements. Should Mr. Lall answer in the negative then the public should enquire if Mr. Lall had an epiphany. Humour us, all, Mr. Lall. The public deserves to question the veracity of your statement and an obligatory response will be optimal lest your statement be dismissed as bombastic and/or cheap theatrics.

To your second contention that President Irfaan Ali is following a scripted narrative is a nullity you concocted as, again, it is devoid of salient facts but overflow with abstractions and quite nebulous, at best. Donning your Machiavellian mask and foisting sesquipedalian language and opprobrious comments as a harbinger of doom, and attempting to conduct a “schmear” campaign against Dr. Irfaan Ali’s government is quite disingenuous and contumelious. Learned as you may be (I know not if you are) you, Sir, are entitled to your opinions but not your own facts. English Philosopher Jeremy Bentham’s (1748-1842) encapsulation that “ the greatest good for the greatest number” is as close as one can get to utopia. That utilitarian statement is incontrovertible to this day and manifesting in President Ali government’s momentum and trajectory for a better Guyana for ALL Guyanese.

Mr. Lall, please reflect on the aphorism that, “One would have to break a few eggs to make an omelette”. Perhaps, your storied mind will find some soothing consolation therein.

Yuletide Greetings to all!

Regards,

Jonathan Subrian Esq.