Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Christopher Ram resigns from NICIL Board

Dec 16, 2020 News

Recently: Christopher Ram

Kaieteur News – Chartered Accountant and transparency advocate, Christopher Ram, has resigned from serving as a director on the Board of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).
Ram is not divulging details regarding what prompted his resignation, but confirmed that he had resigned. The confirmation was made when Kaieteur News reached out to him yesterday afternoon.
Ram would be the second to resign from the NICIL Board since the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) took office in August.
In fact, Kaieteur News had reported on October 17 that another accountant, Nigel Hinds, had resigned from the NICIL Board with immediate effect over what he claimed to be the continued inhumane treatment being meted out to the squatters at Success, East Coast Demerara.
Kaieteur News had reported that the Guyana Sugar Corporation Incorporated (GuySuCo) decided to flood a large section of lands on the East Coast being occupied by the squatters.
While a majority had opted to vacate the lands on the premise that it was a calculated move by GuySuCo to force them to leave, a significant number of squatters still remained, insisting that the flood will not “hamper their existence.” Things had escalated after actions by law enforcement officers resulted in a number of squatters being shot and injured with rubber pellets.
These “inhumane actions” taken by GuySuCo and the onslaught on Guyanese is what Hinds had stated he wished to disassociate himself from. According to reports, in his resignation letter to NICIL Chairman, Paul Cheong, Hinds had made it explicitly clear that the lands at Success are owned by NICIL, and not GuySuCo.
Furthermore, Hinds had stated that the actions taken by the police resulting in injuries on the residents of Success “are crude, cruel and callous actions,” ones that cast a gloom over Guyana, while indicating that his continued presence on NICIL’s Board would insinuate that he throws his support behind the actions taken.
NICIL is state company that is charged with handling investments for Government.
It manages shares in companies that belong to the state.
NICIL would have come under fire for its handling of a number of large scale projects including Marriott Hotel and the Berbice River Bridge.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Demerara U-19 Inter Association Cricket

Demerara U-19 Inter Association Cricket

Dec 16, 2020

Mohabir, Boele shine as GT beat W/ Dem at Everest Nandu, Dindyal bowl E/ Bank to win over E/ Coast Georgetown and East Bank notched up contrasting wins when the opening round of the four-team...
Read More
Kudos to Hon. Minister Charles Ramson Jnr for ending impasse paving the way for Upper Demerara Cricket Association

Kudos to Hon. Minister Charles Ramson Jnr for...

Dec 16, 2020

Humanitarian Volunteer Network joins GGA/Nexgen GA for charitable event

Humanitarian Volunteer Network joins GGA/Nexgen...

Dec 16, 2020

Couchman shines at RDC 4 chess tourney

Couchman shines at RDC 4 chess tourney

Dec 16, 2020

GFF, Argentinian Ambassador and Pegasus Hotel pay tribute to Diego Maradona with life-size exhibit

GFF, Argentinian Ambassador and Pegasus Hotel pay...

Dec 15, 2020

Danram leads Movements Family to five-wicket win

Danram leads Movements Family to five-wicket win

Dec 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The masks have fallen off

    Kaieteur News – In A Way in the World, the late Nobel Laureate, V.S. Naipaul, narrated an incident when he had just... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]