Poor Law Commission established to review list of 12,000 on public assistance

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has installed a Poor Law Commission as part of the Ministry’s efforts to review the list of persons who depend on public assistance.The new Chair of the Commission is Amanda Richards; Deputy Chair is Keeran Persaud; the other members are: Janet Ann Geer, Raymon Cummings, Alison Barkie, Gomatie Narine, Dr. Josh Kanhai, Peter Persaud, Diana Kaulessar O’Brien and Beverly Clenkian.

Board members for the Poor Law Commission, which oversees public assistance for the vulnerable, will be reviewing the existing list to ensure the “most in need” individuals benefit from the relief programme.This was one of the commitments made by the newly installed board when they met virtually with Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).

There are currently 12,000 persons on the public assistance list. The list will be reviewed to ensure the process is not exploited and the “most vulnerable” are given the assistance “they so badly need.”

Backlogged cases will also be addressed.

In addition, the Board will refer beneficiaries to the Ministry’s skills training programmes to help them to become financially independent, and benefit from employment opportunities. According to Ms. Richards, referrals will be made to the Ministry’s Garment and Accessories Cottage Initiative that has so far gainfully employed over 100 individuals.

The members of the Commission will serve for a period of three years with effect from November 30, 2020.