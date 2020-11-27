Woman kills brother in defence of sister-in-law charged

Kaieteur News – The woman, who allegedly stabbed and killed her brother in a bid to protect her sister-in-law, yesterday appeared in court on a manslaughter charge. She was placed on bail.

Lashena Morgow, age 31, was charged with manslaughter and placed on $250,000 bail for the murder of her brother, Alex Morgow, age 20, both of Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo.

The accused appeared at the Wales Magistrates Court before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty where the charged was read to her. She was not required to plea to the indictable charge. Morgow is slated to return to court on December 16th.

According to the police report, Alex Morgow, a fisherman, was stabbed to death at around 17:45hrs on Sunday by his sister at his one-flat wooden home.

Based on the information received, the woman committed the act in retaliation to him beating his common-law wife. It was reported that he was intoxicated when she committed the act.

The reports further stated that Morgow’s wife, Joyana Atkinson, and his sister went to the Parika market earlier that day to do some shopping. On the way back, they stopped at a friend’s house, where they began imbibing Guinness.

They reportedly spent two hours there before heading home. Upon their arrival, Morgow confronted his wife about a meal she had prepared for him.

There was an argument and the sister-in-law was shoved to the ground where she was kicked.

The accused reportedly scolded her brother and was told to stay out. The woman allegedly headed to the kitchen, returned with a knife and stabbed him to the region of the heart during a confrontation.

He later died.

The police were summoned to the scene, where they arrested the sister. They recovered the suspected murder weapon in her handbag.

The body was removed and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where it was further examined by a doctor before it was sent to the morgue.