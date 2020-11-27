Latest update November 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teacher jailed 3 years for sexually assaulting minor

Nov 27, 2020 News

Jailed: Mohammed Wazir Khan

Kaieteur News – An Economics teacher at a private city school was yesterday jailed for three years and fined $1M, after he was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.
It is alleged that the accused, Mohammed Wazir Khan, braced his penis towards the child’s vagina and squeezed her butt.
Khan is charged with committing sexual activities with a minor and abusing a position of trust. The incident he was charged with occurred on March 9, 2019.
Khan made his first court appearance on March 12, 2020, before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the indictable charge was read to him.
Yesterday, during the hearing of the matter, Magistrate Daly ruled that there is sufficient evidence against the accused for him to be convicted for the offence he is charged for.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

Nov 27, 2020

Ifill’s all-round work gives Regal Masters 10-Wkt win W/Dem Mavericks remain unbeaten joined W/ B’ce & Jai Hind in play offs An outstanding all-round performance from Anthony Ifill, who...
Read More
Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha Agriculture Scholarship awardee.

Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha...

Nov 27, 2020

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off today – Regal confident of title defence

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off...

Nov 27, 2020

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Nov 26, 2020

Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in GSCL Inc / Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4

Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in GSCL Inc /...

Nov 26, 2020

Everest CC awards High Commissioner Quinn with Life Membership

Everest CC awards High Commissioner Quinn with...

Nov 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Who next, Venezuela?

    KAieteur News – One day after returning from an official visit to Suriname, the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, met with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]