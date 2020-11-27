Teacher jailed 3 years for sexually assaulting minor

Latest update November 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – An Economics teacher at a private city school was yesterday jailed for three years and fined $1M, after he was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.
It is alleged that the accused, Mohammed Wazir Khan, braced his penis towards the child’s vagina and squeezed her butt.
Khan is charged with committing sexual activities with a minor and abusing a position of trust. The incident he was charged with occurred on March 9, 2019.
Khan made his first court appearance on March 12, 2020, before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the indictable charge was read to him.
Yesterday, during the hearing of the matter, Magistrate Daly ruled that there is sufficient evidence against the accused for him to be convicted for the offence he is charged for.
Nov 27, 2020Ifill’s all-round work gives Regal Masters 10-Wkt win W/Dem Mavericks remain unbeaten joined W/ B’ce & Jai Hind in play offs An outstanding all-round performance from Anthony Ifill, who...
Nov 27, 2020
Nov 27, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Kaieteur News – Leonard Craig and Michael Carrington are two of the better young people politics has produced. I say... more
KAieteur News – One day after returning from an official visit to Suriname, the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, met with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Governments in Central America are calling for “Climate Justice” after the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]