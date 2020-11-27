Teacher jailed 3 years for sexually assaulting minor

Kaieteur News – An Economics teacher at a private city school was yesterday jailed for three years and fined $1M, after he was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

It is alleged that the accused, Mohammed Wazir Khan, braced his penis towards the child’s vagina and squeezed her butt.

Khan is charged with committing sexual activities with a minor and abusing a position of trust. The incident he was charged with occurred on March 9, 2019.

Khan made his first court appearance on March 12, 2020, before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the indictable charge was read to him.

Yesterday, during the hearing of the matter, Magistrate Daly ruled that there is sufficient evidence against the accused for him to be convicted for the offence he is charged for.