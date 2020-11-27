Police warns local women of Facebook scam

Latest update November 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is warning persons of an ongoing scam via the Facebook application, targeting Guyanese women.
In a statement released yesterday, the GPF’s Public Relations and Press Officer, Royston Andries-Junor, said that the persons conducting the scam were pretending to be of Nigerian nationality.
He stated that they would usually send a friend request to the potential victim on Facebook, then proceed to message them once the request is accepted.
Further, he disclosed that the perpetrators would request their mobile telephone number so that they can communicate better via WhatsApp.
“As time progresses, the mastermind, who is apparently residing overseas, expresses an amorous interest in the intended victim and indicates that he would be sending some gifts for her, including jewellery,” Andries shared.
Following this, he said, the women would receive a call from someone pretending to be employed at a shipping company, claiming that a box has arrived at the airport for them, but scanning was conducted by Customs officials and it was found that money was in the box.
Since shipping money is “illegal”, the imposter would then threaten prosecution.
They would request that the victim pay various sums of money to avoid facing the law and to uplift the box and its contents.
The victims are required to pay the money to identified individuals through money transfer services or a post office and once they pay the money, the perpetrator is never heard from again, leaving the defrauded women in despair, according to Andries.
